Today’s Headlines:Push For Ganduje Will Distort APC Zoning Arrangement_ Salihu Lukman; Tinubu Mourns Author, Kole Omotosho

Push For Ganduje Will Distort APC Zoning Arrangement_ Lukman

Photo Credit:The Nation papers

National Vice Chairman (North-West) of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Salihu Mohd. Lukman, has cautioned the governors of the party against a move to throw up the former Kano State Governor, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje as National Chairman of the party.

Lukman who was reacting to speculations that Ganduje may have been slated to take over from Senator Abdullahi Adamu who resigned on Sunday in a statement on Thursday in Abuja described such consideration as “unjust, insensitive and suicidal.

The former Director General of the Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF) argued that if the speculation emerging from the APC governors was true, it will completely distort the zoning arrangement that informed the present configuration of the leadership of the National Assembly.

Lukman maintained that any attempt to deny the North Central geopolitical zone the party’s National Chairmanship position will not only be unjust but a political suicide move.

The Zaria-born politician noted that the primary motive of the struggle to get the former National chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu and the former Secretary, Senator Iyiola Omisore out of office was to restore constitutional order in APC by complying with extant provisions of the party’s constitution.

Tinubu Mourns Author, Kole Omotosho

Photo Credit:Vanguard papers

PRESIDENT Bola Tinubu, yesterday, expressed sadness over the passing of celebrated writer, author and literary scholar, Professor Kole Omotoso.

Professor Omotoso died at the age of 80, in South Africa, where he had been sick for a while.

Omotoso’s family, in a statement to confirm the author’s death, said: “Our beloved father and husband moved on from this plane on Wednesday, July 19.”

Mourning the late Omotoso, the President, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Special Duties, Communication and Strategy, Dele Alake, said his demise is a significant loss to Nigeria, Africa and the literary world.

The statement reads: “I am deeply saddened by the passing of the prodigious writer, author and academic, Prof. Kole Omotoso

“A literary giant best known for his works of fiction and literary criticism, Prof. Omotoso’s books and collections of short stories radiated beyond the shores of Nigeria. Africa was his oasis.

“Most of his works harped on Africa’s renaissance and for the continent to win back her lost glory, much more like what my leadership of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government is focused on doing for Africa, particularly the West Africa sub-region.

Photo Credit:Google

We Are Working With Fed Govt On Palliatives For Nigerians_APC Govs

Photo Credit:The Nation papers

All Progressives Congress (APC) governors yesterday said they were in the final stages of plans with the Federal Government in providing post-fuel subsidy removal palliatives to Nigerians.

The Chairman of the Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF), Imo state Governor Hope Uzodimma, who spoke with reporters after their meeting in Abuja, said the governors noted the hardship arising from subsidy removal.

He also said that after reviewing the resignation of former APC National Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, and the Secretary, Senator Iyiola Omisore, the governors noted that the actions of the two leaders were voluntary.

Uzodimma admitted that the removal of fuel subsidy has increased the revenue base of the Federation Account to be shared by the federal, State and local governments.

He said: “On the upcoming FAAC, we are aware that as a result of the removal of fuel subsidy, it will increase the volume of money that will be received in our purses during the Federation Account meeting and we are working with the Federal Government to ensure that it is utilized in a manner that the citizens are happy and the economy of the country will be protected.

APC Must Rethink To Avoid Woeful Failure – SDP’s Adebayo

Photo Credit:Vanguard papers

The Social Democratic Party (SDP) candidate in the 2023 presidential election, Prince Adewole Adebayo has taken a swipe at the All Progressives Congress, APC-led government of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the removal of fuel subsidy.

He lamented that the decision has thrown more Nigerians into poverty in the last two months warning that unless President Tinubu and his handlers rethink and have a backup plan, the government would fail woefully.

“I think it is not too late for the government, starting with President Tinubu and co, to rethink and have a backup plan because I have a feeling, and I am saying it with every sense of responsibility, that if they go the way they are going, they will fail woefully. Not because they hate the people but because they are adopting models that never worked,” he warned.

Adebayo also took a swipe at those who criticize the fuel subsidy removal because of the backlash even when they were in support of the removal earlier on, describing them as hypocrites.

He noted that some of them who started from the beginning to condemn the subsidy removal should not be tagged as being hypocritical when they begin to criticize the subsidy removal but argued that those who initially supported it but only turned around to criticize it because it has backfired are hypocritical.

YAHAYA (

)