Today’s Headlines:Protesters set Swedish embassy in Iraq on fire, Court grant Kanu access to doctors

Protesters set Swedish embassy in Iraq on fire

Hundreds of protesters have stormed the Swedish embassy in the Iraqi capital of Baghdad over a reported plan to burn another Quran, the Muslim holy book, in Stockholm, Sweden’s capital.

The protesters scaled the building’s walls early Thursday morning and set it on fire while chanting “Yes, yes to the Quaran,” videos showed.

The protests come weeks after Salwan Momika, a 37-year-old Iraqi who fled to Sweden several years ago, tore up and set pages of the Islamic holy book on fire as Muslims celebrated the Eid al-Adha holiday in June.

Momika’s actions drew widespread condemnations from many countries, with Muqtada Sadr, an influential Shi’ite cleric in Iraq, calling for protests against Sweden and the expulsion of the Swedish ambassador.

Two major protests took place outside the Swedish embassy in Baghdad in the aftermath of that Quran burning, with protesters breaching the embassy grounds on one occasion.

On Wednesday, the Swedish police granted an application for a “public meeting” to two people outside the Iraqi embassy in Stockholm on Thursday.

Although the police did not disclose what the protesters were planning, Swedish media reported that both persons, including Momika, planned to burn the Quran and the Iraqi flag at the public meeting.

Court grants Nnamdi Kanu access to doctors of his choice

A federal high court sitting in Abuja has ordered the Department of State Services (DSS) to grant Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), access to his medical records and doctors of his choice.

In a judgement delivered on Thursday, Binta Nyako, presiding judge, dismissed the objections raised by the DSS for lacking merit.

In the suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/ 2341/2022, Kanu had prayed the court for leave to apply for an order of mandamus to compel the DSS to allow him access to his medical doctors, among others.

A. M. Danlami, counsel to the DSS, had challenged the jurisdiction of the court to grant the request.

In the judgment, Nyako held that it was within Kanu’s rights to demand and have access to his medical records and medical practitioners of his choice.

However, the judge held that the independent medical examination should be supervised by the DSS, with the entire process recorded and sealed for security purposes.

De Gea rejects offer to join new club

Former Manchester United goalkeeper, David de Gea has reportedly turned down the opportunity to replace Andre Onana at Inter Milan, according to Daily Record.

Onana officially joined Man United from Inter Milan on Thursday.

De Gea, meanwhile, was released by Man United as a free agent earlier this month.

The Spaniard wants an after-tax salary of €10million wherever he goes next.

Inter were reportedly offering De Gea half the amount, which was turned down by the shot-stopper.

De Gea was Man United’s first-choice goalkeeper for the entirety of his 12-year stay at Old Trafford.

The 32-year-old made 545 appearances for the Red Devils across competitions, keeping 190 clean sheets — the most in the club’s decorated history.

Subsidy palliative: APC govt doesn’t treat Nigerians as human beings – Dele Farotimi

A lawyer and political analyst, Dele Farotimi, has accused the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, of neglecting ordinary Nigerians in their subsidy palliative approach.

In an interview with Arise Television on Thursday, Farotimi took a swipe at the ruling party over the alleged N70 billion proposed palliatives for the National Assembly members.

According to him, the Federal Government budgeted N70 billion for less than 500 people and proposed what is “essentially nothing” to the masses.

He argued that the measures have not adequately addressed citizens’ concerns, reflecting a disconnect between the federal government and the people emphasizing that the APC lacks the will to improve the lives of Nigerians.

