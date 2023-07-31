Today’s Headlines:President Tinubu Releases Details Of “Palliatives”; Supreme Court Judge Dies At 61

President Tinubu Releases Details Of “Palliatives” In National Broadcast

Source: AIT online

AFTER DARKNESS COMES THE GLORIOUS DAWN

My fellow citizens,

I want to talk to you about our economy. It is important that you understand the reasons for the policy measures I have taken to combat the serious economic challenges this nation has long faced.

I am not going to talk in difficult terms by dwelling on economic jargon and concepts. I will speak in plain, clear language so that you know where I stand. More importantly, so that you see and hopefully will share my vision regarding the journey to a better, more productive economy for our beloved country.

For several years, I have consistently maintained the position that the fuel subsidy had to go. This once beneficial measure had outlived its usefulness. The subsidy cost us trillions of Naira yearly. Such a vast sum of money would have been better spent on public transportation, healthcare, schools, housing and even national security. Instead, it was being funnelled into the deep pockets and lavish bank accounts of a select group of individuals.

This group had amassed so much wealth and power that they became a serious threat to the fairness of our economy and the integrity of our democratic governance. To be blunt, Nigeria could never become the society it was intended to be as long as such small, powerful yet unelected groups hold enormous influence over our political economy and the institutions that govern it.

The whims of the few should never hold dominant sway over the hopes and aspirations of the many. If we are to be a democracy, the people and not the power of money must be sovereign.

Our economy is going through a tough patch and you are being hurt by it. The cost of fuel has gone up. Food and other prices have followed it. Households and businesses struggle. Things seem anxious and uncertain. I understand the hardship you face. I wish there were other ways. But there is not. If there were, I would have taken that route as I came here to help not hurt the people and nation that I love.

What I can offer in the immediate is to reduce the burden our current economic situation has imposed on all of us, most especially on businesses, the working class and the most vulnerable among us.

I assure you my fellow country men and women that we are exiting the darkness to enter a new and glorious dawn.

Now, I must get back to work in order to make this vision come true.

Thank you all for listening and may God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The President said all these in his live broadcast.

Supreme Court Judge Dies At 61

Photo credit: Premium Times

A Justice of the Supreme Court, Centus Chima Nweze, has died at 64.

Mr Nweze, who still had six years before attaining the statutory retirement age of 70, died on Sunday, according to Supreme Court sources.

The circumstances of his death are unclear, as the Supreme Court has yet to make an official announcement.

Workers’ salaries will be reviewed – Tinubu promises Nigerians

Source: Daily Post Nigeria

President Bola Tinubu, on Monday, said his administration is working with labour unions to determine a new minimum wage threshold for Nigerian workers.

Tinubu revealed this in a national broadcast on Monday.

The president noted that the federal government would make budgetary allocations for the implementation of the new minimum wage as soon as an agreement is reached by the parties involved.

He also appreciated private employers who have already implemented a general salary review for their workers.

“In the same vein, we are also working in collaboration with the labour unions to introduce a new national minimum wage for workers. I want to tell our workers this: your salary review is coming.

“Once we agree on the new minimum wage and general upward review, we will make budget provisions for it for immediate implementation.

“I want to use this opportunity to salute many private employers in the Organised Private Sector who have already implemented general salary review for employees,” Tinubu said.

Four die, 10 injured in Jigawa auto crash – FRSC

Source: Daily Post Nigeria

About four persons died, while 10 others sustained varying degrees of injuries in an accident involving two vehicles on Gumel-Kano Road in Jigawa.

Mr Ibrahim Gambo, the Spokesman of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in the state, confirmed the accident in a Road Traffic Report (RTC), in Dutse on Monday.

He told NAN that the accident occurred at about 12:25 a.m. when a bus had a head-on collision with an oncoming vehicle at Achauya village in Gumel Local Government Area of the state.

“A commercial bus (Sharon) with registration number

GML 260 XX carrying passengers was involved in a collision with a truck with registration number GUS 648 XA coming from the opposite direction.

“It could be attributed to speed violation and loss of control, 14 persons, consisting of 11 males and three females, were involved in the crash,” he said.

Ëxtensionnews (

)