Today’s Headlines:President Buhari to address Nigerians, Reverse cash policy Ortom tells Buhari.

President Buhari to address Nigerians.

source : Daily post

Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari will today, Thursday, make a nationwide broadcast.

This was revealed by a presidential aide, Bashir Ahmed.

He tweeted late Wednesday night: “President Muhammadu Buhari will make a national broadcast tomorrow, February 16, 2023 at 7 am.

Television, radio stations and other electronic media outlets are enjoined to hook up to the network services of the NTA and Radio Nigeria for the broadcast.”

This is coming amidst the worsening scarcity of the new Naira notes.

Angry citizens piled up pressure on Wednesday, with protests taking place simultaneously across the country.

Apart from attacks on some financial institutions, deaths have also been recorded as security agencies try to quell the uprising.

Anarchy looms in Nigeria, reverse cash policy — Ortom tells Buhari

Governor Samuel Ortom has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to quickly review the Naira swamp and cashless policy warning that the country is facing looming anarchy.

The Governor who make the call in Makurdi said the policy was anti-people and should not come from a government that is eager to impact the people positively.

According to the Governor, “it has now gotten to a level where you will struggle and earn money and you cannot spend it. It is very painful.

What kind of policy is that; are they making these policies for us or for something else?

“It is only in Nigeria that a Supreme Court will issue a ruling and an individual will choose not to obey it.

“Here in Benue state, we respect the rule of law. If an Area Court, Magistrate Court or State and Federal High Courts give an order we respect it. But if we are not satisfied we appeal it. That is what happens when you respect the laws of the land.

“Disobeying the ruling of the Supreme Court is not right. Today we are gradually moving to anarchy. As I speak I don’t understand why the Supreme Court will issue an order it is not respected.

Tinubu, Shettima, others meet Wike in Rivers

source : punch paper.

The All Progressives Congress presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, his running mate, Kashim Shettima, the APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu on Wednesday paid a courtesy visit to the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, in Port Harcourt, the state capital.

﻿Wike during the meeting urged Tinubu to prevail on the Federal Government to ensure that the 2023 general election is not truncated.

Wike noted that the Central Bank of Nigeria’s flagrant disregard for the Supreme Court order on the naira swap policy should worry the APC-led Federal Government, particularly as the 2023 general elections draw nearer.

Exercise still water nabs 115 suspected miscreants in lagos

Determined to fish out cultists planning to take over Lagos, as the general elections approach, troops of Exercise Still Water carried out a raid in the Onigbogbo and Mushin areas of Lagos in the early hours of yesterday.

Consequently, 115 suspected miscreants were arrested. Recovered from them were Indian hemp and other hard drugs.

He said there would be no hiding place for criminals in Lagos, warning: “They (criminals) have the option to repent or stay out of Lagos. This exercise will continue. Residents of Lagos are assured of their safety as the elections approach.”

