Today’s Headlines:President Buhari Appoints Olusegun Awolowo As AfCFTA National Action Committee Secretary , Obi’s campaign Director Defect To PDP; Vow To Support Atiku

President Buhari Appoints Olusegun Awolowo

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Mr. Olusegun Awolowo as the Secretary of the National Action Committee on the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

Awolowo’s appointment is for a tenure of four (4) years with effect from December 19, 2022.

This was announced by the Nigerian government on its official Twitter handle on Tuesday.

Olusegun Awolowo is the grandson of the former Premier of the Old Western Region, Chief Obafemi Awolowo.

2023 election: Peter Obi campaign Director defects to PDP, vows to support Atiku

Barely two weeks to the presidential election, a Director of the Labour Party, LP, presidential campaign council in Bauchi State, Alhassan Bawu has dumped the party.

Bawu defected to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Explaining his decision, Bawu said he defected to the PDP to support the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

Speaking with journalists on Tuesday in Bauchi, he said the entire LP leaders in the Northeast had joined the PDP.

He disclosed that the defectors believed Atiku had the capacity to lead Nigeria.

Issues in Abiodun’s re-election campaign

AS the Ogun State governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, traverses the length and breadth of the state campaigning for re-election, the gale of endorsements by stakeholders continues to confine any doubts about his prospects into sheer oblivion. For nearly four years, opposition elements driven by desperation had sought to paint him and his government in negative light using social media mobs but the chickens have, as they say, now come home to roost.

The enthusiastic embrace of the governor on the campaign trains leaves no questions about the people’s quest to hire him once again for the Oke Mosan top job. Because his style of campaign has been built around stock taking, pitching the promises made in the past against the democratic deliverables that he has achieved, it has been impossible to impugn the integrity of his campaign.

APC, PDP clash over plots to disrupt Tinubu-Shettima rally in Osun

AS the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Osun State, prepares for the Tinubu-Shettima campaign rally, the party and the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, yesterday, engaged in a war of words over an alleged plot to disrupt the rally.

The APC’s acting Chairman in the state, Tajudeen Lawal, while addressing journalists at the Tinubu-Shettima campaign office in Osogbo, accused Governor Ademola Adeleke of planning to use thugs to disrupt the rally.

But, in swift reactions, the governor’s Senior Special Assistant on Media, Oladele Bamiji, said the APC is only chasing shadows and accusing the governor and the PDP of what it (APC) is capable of doing.

