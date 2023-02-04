Today’s Headlines;Prepare To Bring Back Our Old Notes -Group;Address Naira, Fuel Crises, AAC To FG

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Prepare to Bring Back Our Old Notes —Group

The North Central Youth Stakeholders Forum, has called on Nigerians to prepare to embark on a mass “Bring Back Our Old Notes” protest, should the naira scarcity persist beyond February 5, 2023.

The group made the call on Saturday, in a statement signed by its Chairman, Mohammed Mohammed, in response to an appeal made by the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, to the Central Bank of Nigeria not to extend the naira swap deadline beyond February 10, 2023.

Atiku’s statement came after the CBN on Sunday, January 29, had extended the deadline until February 10. He said there should be no further extension of the deadline because “vote riggers are seeking to push the CBN to extend till after the election, when they would have achieved their evil plots”.

However, describing Atiku’s statement as “callous, reckless and insensitive to the plight of the masses,” NYCSF called on Nigerians to observe the situation before staging the protest.

Address naira, fuel crises, AAC to FG

The African Action Congress has called on the Federal Government to urgently address the hardships being faced by Nigerians arising from the scarcity of new naira notes and Premium Motor Spirit (petrol).

A statement signed by the spokesperson for the AAC presidential campaign group, Onyinye -Gandhi Chukwunyere, on Saturday, said the party and “our presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore, hereby condemn in the strongest terms, the currency and fuel shortage crises being faced by poor Nigerians and wreaking social – economic havoc across the country”.

“We place the blame squarely on the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.) of the All Progressives Congress – led government”.

The PUNCH reports that Nigerians have been battling with the scarcity of the new naira notes, as many stay in long queues at the banks and pay exorbitant charges at the Point of Sale terminals to withdraw cash.

Fake $6m seizure: Customs officers reject N2.7bn bribe

Some officers of the Nigeria Customs Service, NCS, rejected a whooping sum of $150, 000 bribe from die – hard smugglers to stop the smuggling of $6 million fake dollar notes intercepted at Seme border out of the country.

Recall that Customs officers of Seme Border Command had on the 31, January 2023, intercepted $6 million fake currency bills at Gbaji Customs check point in Lagos. They also seized the international passports of the fake currency syndicate operating in the axis.

Customs Area Controller of the Command, Comptroller Dera Nnadi revealed this while displaying the fake currencies to journalists at Seme Border command on Thursday during a press briefing.

He also confirmed that the seizure was made at Gbaji checkpoint.

Moment Buhari, Tinubu stormed Nasarawa for campaign (Photos)

President Muhammadu Buhari and the APC’s presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu stormed Lafia, Nasarawa State on Saturday for campaign.

At the campaign, Buhari said Tinubu loves Nigeria and the electorates should vote for him as the next president.

The President made the call at the inauguration of the presidential campaign of APC on Saturday in Lafia, the Nasarawa State capital.

The two leaders shoot hand on arrival in Nasarawa

Buhari added that he knew Tinubu as a progressive and patriotic Nigerian in the last 20 years who had contributed a lot to democracy in the country.

He further said that Tinubu had been tested and trusted in the position he held in the past and would replicate and improve upon if elected as president.

