Today’s Headlines:Planned Strike Is To Rescue Nigerians–Ajaero;Tinubu Seeks More Time To Address NLC

Planned Strike Is To Rescue Nigerians–Ajaero

Pasto Credit: Channel TV

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) on Wednesday said its strike scheduled to commence in seven days is aimed at liberating Nigerians from the shackles of government policies which have caused citizens pain.

This followed an earlier seven-day ultimatum by the NLC to President Bola Tinubu’s administration to reverse “all anti-poor” policies, including the hike in the price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), known as petrol.

Moments later, the NLC president, Joe Ajaero, made an appearance on Channels Television’s Politics Today, during which he noted that the union was still analysing the situation with the possibility that the government policy could further plague already dire conditions.

“The situation would be worsened. It is rather a move to rescue Nigerians, to see whether the government can show some level of empathy for us to do things differently to enable Nigerians to survive,” he said.

Tinubu Seeks More Time To Address NLC

Pasto Credit: Daily Post

President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday made a passionate appeal to organized labour to give him more time to look into their grievances rather than embark on industrial action.

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, made the disclosure after he led members of his leadership to brief the president on the outcome of their engagement with the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD), which has declared a nationwide strike action.

Abbas told state House correspondents that President Tinubu has pleaded that since he is new in office, he’d need time to evaluate the issues that are being raised by workers, over which he is yet to be briefed.

He said: “What he said is that he’s just coming on board. We should ask them and beg them to please give him a little more time. The things that they mentioned, he is completely unaware of them, he is yet to be briefed about all those issues.

ECOWAS Dispatches Benin President To Niamey

Pasto Credit: Leadership

To address the escalating crisis in the Republic of Niger, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has taken action by dispatching the president of Benin, Patrice Talon, to the country.

The situation in Niger had been causing growing concern, with reports emerging from Niamey, the capital, early Wednesday morning stating that President Mohamed Bazoum was taken into custody by his own Presidential Guards, while the Presidential Palace was cordoned off with military vehicles.

Plateau Govt, Firm Sign MoU On 300 Hydropower Plants

Pasto Credit: Leadership

Plateau State government has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for the construction of over 300 power plants as part of efforts to open up the state for industrialisation.

The secretary to the state government (SSG) Samuel Jatau signed the MoU on behalf of the government while AVM Chollom Pam (rtd) signed on behalf of Shimankar Valley Limited, the construction firm.

Jatau said the signing of the MoU marked the beginning of the industrialisation of the state by the Mutfwang administration.

“Today, the signing of this MoU shows the seriousness in which the Plateau State government intends to drive the state into the area of industrialisation. As you are aware, there is no industry without power, so we need to start from the bottom up and that’s why we are signing this MoU.

PrinceAI (

)