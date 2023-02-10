Today’s Headlines:PFN Denies Endorsing LP, Peter Obi, Appeal Court Dismisses Suit to Disqualify Ayade

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

PFN denies endorsing LP, Peter Obi

Photo credit:Punch paper

The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria says it has not endorsed the Labour Party nor its presidential candidate, Peter Obi, as rumoured.

The PFN National Publicity Secretary, Bishop Emmah Isong, described the rumours as “fake news” on social media at the ongoing 17th Biennial conference on Friday.

“I want you to know that nothing like that has happened in the history of the PFN.

“We have not endorsed any political party or any presidential candidate, rather what we have is the 17th Biennial Conference of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria titled, ‘More Than Conquerors,’ currently ongoing in Bayelsa state,” he said.

He said the conference is an avenue for all Christians, especially those in power, to come in and fellowship with the organisation, saying no candidate has been endorsed at the conference.

Isong described it as nothing but fake news and called on well-meaning Nigerians to ignore it as such news was aimed at smearing the image of PFN.

“We coincidentally had the vice presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State, former governor Mr. Peter Obi, same day, come into fellowship with us.

Photo credit: Goggle

Appeal Court dismisses suit to disqualify Ayade

Photo credit: Punch paper

The Cross River State Governor, Ben Ayade, won at the Court of Appeal Abuja Division, in an appeal CA/ABJ/CV/1394/2022 filed by Cecilia Omonya Adams, a participant at the May 28 primaries of the All Progressives Congress in the state.

Earlier, the appellant had lost the suit at the Federal High Court, Abuja, where she sought to challenge the candidature of Ayade for election into the National Assembly at the senatorial level.

Cecilia had scored zero votes at the said elections but refused to participate in the fresh APC primaries conducted on 14th July 2022, for the Cross River North Senatorial District towards the 2023 General Elections.

In a unanimous decision of the appellate court led by Justice Stephen Adah, in the appeal argued for Ayade by Mike Ozekhome, SAN, the court upheld the decision of Justice N.E. Maha of the Federal High Court, Abuja Division.

The court dismissed the appeal seeking to set aside the judgment of the trial court and grant the reliefs sought in its originating summons which among others, was to order INEC to recognise, accept and publish Adams’ name as the candidate of the APC for the Cross River North Senatorial District.

Also joined as co-respondents with Ayade in the Appeal challenging the APC primaries were APC, Martin Orim, and INEC (the 1st, 2nd and 4th Defendants respectively). The 2nd Defendant, Martin Orim, had earlier won the 28th May 2022 Senatorial primaries; but later resigned to enable fresh primaries to be conducted by INEC.

It was from these fresh primaries that Ayade emerged as the sole contestant and winner on 14th July 2022, all of which were in strict compliance with the provisions of the Electoral Act.

Atiku: South-West PDP youth leader pulls out of town hall meeting

Photo credit Punch paper

South-West Youth Leader of the Peoples Democratic Party, Seyi Bamidele, on Friday announced that he and members of the party, who are youth, would not be part of a town hall meeting scheduled to hold next Monday in Lagos.

The meeting is aimed to bring youth in the region together for the presidential candidate of the party, Atiku Abubakar.

Bamidele, in a statement, accused the party’s National Youth Leader, Mohammed Suleiman of keeping out PDP youth from the region in the planning of the event.

Bamidele said he was sidelined for alleged support for the move to oust the National Chairman of the party, Dr Iyorchia Ayu.

Although he pledged his loyalty to the PDP, he declared that he and other youth in the South-West caucus would not be part of the event.

The statement read, “It is unbelievable that the PDP national youth leader, Mohammed Kadade Suleiman, could be organising a town hall meeting in Lagos, South West, without involving the office of South West Zonal Youth Leader.

“It was alleged that I joined the AYU MUST GO crusade. Perhaps, what such a decision implies is that the zonal Youth leader and indeed South West PDP youth are irrelevant to the mission to intrinsically combine efforts in ensuring that our presidential candidate and other candidates of the party have impressive outing come February 25th and March 11 elections.

“However, I must register my aversion to this uncoordinated and awkward approach to this seeming chance of having youth in our region well-reached and galvanised to vote for our presidential candidate and other candidates of the party in the coming elections. Even with that said, my loyalty to the PDP remains solid.

PDP expels Nnamani, Fayose’s Son, Others

Photo credit:Punch paper

The Peoples Democratic Party has expelled former Enugu State Governor Chimaroke Nnamani, son of former Ekiti State governor, John Fayose, and others from the party.

According to the party, their expulsion was due to anti-party activities.

“The National Working Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party at its 566th meeting today, Friday, February 10, 2023, approved the expulsion of the following individuals from the Party for anti-Party activities and other grave offences in violation of the Constitution of the PDP (as amended in 2017),” the party said in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary Debo Ologunagba.

Others expelled from the party include; Ajijola Oladimeji (Ekiti Central), Olayinka Olalere (Ekiti Central II), Akerele Oluyinka (Ekiti North I), and Emiola Jennifer (Ekiti South II).

“The expulsion takes effect from today, Friday, February 10, 2023. The decision of the NWC is a sequel to the recommendation of the National Disciplinary Committee and pursuant to Sections 58 and 59 (1)(g) of the PDP Constitution (as amended in 2017),” PDP’s statement added.

“The PDP charges all members of our Party across the country to remain united and focused on the mission of our Party to Rescue, Rebuild, and Redirect our nation from misrule,” the statement added.

Topakins99 (

)