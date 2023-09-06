Today’s Headlines:PEPC:Why LP rejected Tribunal judgement, Why I Set Up 2014 National Conference—GEJ

PEPC: Why Labour Party rejected Tribunal judgement

Labour Party, LP, Wednesday, rejected the Presidential Election Petition Court Judgement against its presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi.

Presidential Election Petition Court had in it judgdement dismissed the allegation by the Labour Party, LP, and its candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, that the 2023 presidential election was rigged in favour of President Bola Tinubu. The court in its preliminary ruling that was delivered by Justice Abba Mohammed, held that Obi and the LP, did not by way of credible evidence, establish their allegation that the election that held on February 25, was characterized by manifest corrupt practices.

Similarly, the court also dismissed the allegation that President Bola Tinubu was convicted in the United States of America, USA, on a drug trafficking related charge. The court, in its lead judgement in the joint petition that was filed by the Labour Party and its candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, held that evidence before it established that the $460, 000 fine that was imposed on Tinubu in the US, was in a civil matter.

Why I Set Up 2014 National Conference – Jonathan

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has explained why he set up the 2014 National Conference, saying that it was to make Nigeria work.

Jonathan, who was the nation’s leader from 2010 to 2015, on March 17, 2014, inaugurated the national conference chaired by the late Justice Idris Legbo Kutigi, a former chief justice of Nigeria.

Speaking on the topic, “How to Make Nigeria Work,” in Abuja yesterday at the 60th birthday of Prof. Udenta O Udenta in Abuja, Jonathan said: “When I set up the 2014 National Dialogue, the key thing was how to make Nigeria work, though we did not emphasize that so that people will discuss the country.”

Palliative’s blood money, hijack it at your peril, Eno warns A’Ibom sharing Committee

GOVERNOR Umo Eno flagged off sharing of Akwa Ibom state subsidy palliatives rice Wednesday with warning to those charged with the distribution to avoid the temptation to hijack the commodity or get poor as the target beneficiaries.

Eno who flagged the rice sharing at the State Government Cassava Processing Warehouse in his home community of Ikot Ekpene Udo, Nist Ubium Local Government Area (LGA) also disclosed that only N2Billion of Federal Government (FG) N5Bn palliatives fund has been received while the state has committed over N5Bn more.

The governor also explained that part of the N2Bn received is given as a loan the state would pay back, urging FG to release the balance of N3Bn to enable the state accelerate the implementation of the palliatives to reach as many poorest of the poor. He told stakeholders, “We are flagging off today. It will continue till end of the month. Everyday for every week, we will release names of LGAs to receive and from our rice millers it will go straight to the listed LGAs so we don’t have to do logistics twice.

Tinubu prioritizes youths in first 100 days in office says APC-US Leader

Mr Oyakhilome Bello, the All Progressives Congress (APC) USA National Youth Leader, has commended President Bola Tinubu for giving Nigerian youths priority in his first 100 days in office.

He said this in an interview with the Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Abuja while speaking on Tinubu’s first 100 days in office and youth development in the country. He noted that Tinubu’s administration has so far focused on inclusivity, empowerment, and a forward-looking approach to ensure that Nigerian youths were well-equipped to lead the nation into a prosperous future.

“From employment creation, skills development, education to digital innovation, financial technology and youth participation in governance. “Since he took the oath of office on May 29 and assumed office, Tinubu has shown that he is a president who is set to give priority to youth development,” the APC-US national youth leader said. He added that Tinubu not only ensured the inclusion of youths in his cabinet as Ministers and Special Assistants but also introduced the Youth Empowerment Scheme (NYES).

