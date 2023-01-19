Today’s Headlines:PDP not sincere with reconciliation–Ortom;I have returned to Islam–JJC Skills

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

PDP not sincere with reconciliation, Ortom claims The Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, on Thursday, claimed that the Iyorchia Ayu-led Peoples Democratic Party leadership was not sincere in reconciling with the aggrieved governors under the platform.

He also said the party leadership should be held responsible should the reconciliation moves fail. He alleged that the Ayu-led excos were not putting the right measures in place to address the G5 governors’ demand.

Ortom disclosed this in an interview with journalists on Thursday.

The PUNCH reports that the G5 governors include Ortom; Nyesom Wike of Rivers State; Ikeazu Ikpeazu of Abia, Seyi Makinde of Oyo, and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State.

I have returned to Islam, says JJC Skills

Award-winning songwriter and filmmaker, AbdulRasheed Bello, popularly known as JJC Skills has announced that he has returned to Islam, his father’s religion.

The former husband of popular actress, Funke Akindele, made this known through a series of posts on his verified Instagram handle and corroborated his announcement with an interview with an Islamic online platform, Muslims , on Thursday.

JJC Skills said he was originally born into an Islamic family but he never practised it as he chose to follow the faith of his mummy, adding, “I was lost but now I’m found O Allah, I ask You for Your pardon and well-being in this life and the next.

Nigerian Court Remands Woman For Alleged Murder Of Nine-Year -Old House Help

An Enugu State Magistrate Court in South-East Nigeria, on Thursday, remanded one Mrs. Ujunwa Ugwuoke in the Enugu Maximum Correctional Centre for the alleged murder of nine-year-old Precious Korshima.

SaharaReporters had reported that Ugwuoke was arrested by police for allegedly beating little Precious Korshima who was her house help to death and subsequently dumped her corpse in bush where it was burnt.

On Thursday, the police in Enugu State Command arraigned her before a Chief Magistrates’ Court Grade 1, presided over by U.I. Jideofor on two count charge bordering on murder.

Governor Makinde Shuns Atiku Abubakar, PDP Presidential Rally In Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State is absent at the ongoing presidential campaign of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, in the state.

Atiku was in the state to campaign for Oyo electorates’ support as parts of effort to actualise his quest to become the next Nigeria’s president.

SaharaReporters had reported that Makinde was among the five, aggrieved governors of the PDP, who vowed not to support the party’s presidential candidate unless the national chairman of the party, Senator Iyiochia Ayu resigned the position.

