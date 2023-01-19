Today’s Headlines:PDP Not Sincere With G5 Reconciliation — Ortom; Ensure Nigerians Votes Count — Makinde Urges INEC

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

PDP Not Sincere With G5 Reconciliation—Ortom

The Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, on Thursday, claimed that the Iyorchia Ayu-led Peoples Democratic Party leadership was not sincere in reconciling with the aggrieved governors under the platform.

Source: Punch paper

He also said the party leadership should be held responsible should the reconciliation moves fail. He alleged that the Ayu-led excos were not putting the right measures in place to address the G5 governors’ demand.

Ortom disclosed this in an interview with journalists on Thursday. The PUNCH reports that the G5 governors include Ortom; Nyesom Wike of Rivers State; Ikeazu Ikpeazu of Abia, Seyi Makinde of Oyo, and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State.

Ensure Nigerians’ Votes Count—Makinde

The Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has urged the Independent National Electoral Commission to ensure Nigerians’ votes count during the forthcoming polls.

The governor made the call when he received the letter notifying him of his election as the Silverbird Communication’s Man of the Year Award.

Source: Punch paper

He added that the electoral umpire must ensure that votes counted and announced results reflect the true decision of Nigerians.

“This is an election season for us and we want to use this opportunity to also tell the electoral umpire, INEC, to allow people’s votes to count. And when people vote, the votes should be counted and let it also count towards the result they will announce,” he said.

I won’t descend to your low level, gutter language – Atiku replies Tinubu

The Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar said he will not descend to the level of the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Source: Daily Post

Atiku who said he is committed to his contract with Nigerians, claimed Tinubu resolved to personal attack to cover his character.

In a statement Thursday, PDP’s Presidential candidate said when elected, his administration will assemble a team of some of the brightest and best Nigerians that abound within the country and in the Diaspora to assist in rebuilding the country.

How Central Bank Of Nigeria Under Emefiele Bribed National Assembly Committee Members With N1Billion To Pass Its N2.4Trillion 2023 Budget –Kazaure, House Of Reps Member

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) under Godwin Emefiele offered N1 billion bribe to get its N2.4 trillion 2023 budget passed, a federal lawmaker, Gudaji Kazaure has alleged.

Source: Saharareporters

In an explosive viral video, Kazaure who represents Yankwshi/Roni, Gwiwa/Kazaure Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, accused Emefiele of planting his men in strategic positions at the National Assembly, in order to do for them to do his bidding.

The Secretary of the dissolved Presidential Committee on Reconciliation and Recovery of Stamp Duties Revenue further accused the embattled CBN governor, Emefiele of increasing the apex bank’s annual appropriation by 100 per cent every fiscal year without proper defence or value for the money.

CBN Threatens To Sanction Banks Dispensing Old Naira Notes

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on Thursday threatened to sanction commercial banks in Ogun State dispensing the old naira notes.

The apex bank introduced new naira notes – N200, N500, and N1,000 – and gave a January 31st deadline for the phasing out of the old notes.

Source: Channels TV

With less than two weeks to the deadline and with several Nigerians complaining about the unavailability of the new notes, the Abeokuta branch controller of the apex bank Lanre Wahab said the CBN won’t hesitate to sanction banks still dispensing the old notes to customers.

