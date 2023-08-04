Today’s Headlines:PDP, LP Mock APC As NEC Ratifies Ganduje Party Chair;﻿ Jonathan Mourns Bayelsa ex-Chief Judge, Abiri

PDP, LP Mock APC As NEC Ratifies Ganduje Party Chair

Photo Credit:Punch papers

The opposition Peoples Democratic Party and Labour Party have berated the ruling All Progressives Congress for appointing former governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje, as the new National Chairman of the ruling party, saying the 73-year-old politician has corruption baggage hanging around his neck.

However, Ganduje, who emerged APC National Chairman on Thursday at the party’s National Executive Committee in Abuja, promised to promote unity among party members, carry out reforms and adhere to internal democracy under his watch.﻿﻿

At the APC NEC meeting, attended by President Bola Tinubu, a former Senate spokesman, Senator Ajibola Basiru, was also appointed as the APC National Secretary.﻿

In his welcome address, Tinubu defended the legitimacy of the presidential poll.﻿

He said, “Some people baited us but we honoured their wishes and yet coasted to victory. Yes, we are facing challenges in court and I say this is one of the freest and fairest election in the history of Nigeria. As a democrat, those who cannot accept the result of a free and fair election, do not deserve the joy of victory.﻿

‘’We have worked hard, and we have received the trophy. Winning an election is the first part of the process. What is next is good governance and quality service delivery. We must promote unity, peace, and love among all organs of the party.”﻿

‘’You are the makers and drivers of the party. When we have all passengers inside the bus, the driver must not fall asleep. The brake must also work well. Party loyalty must exist.”

Jonathan Mourns Bayelsa ex-Chief Judge, Abiri

Photo Credit:Vanguard papers

Former President Dr Goodluck Jonathan has expressed sadness over the death of the immediate past Chief judge of Bayelsa State, Hon. Justice Kate Abiri, describing her as a dedicated servant in the temple of justice.

In a condolence message to the family of the deceased and the Government of Bayelsa State, the former President noted that she left an enble track record of honesty and integrity, adding that the jurist would be sorely missed.

In the message, the President stated: “I condole with the Abiri and Waritimi families and the Government of Bayelsa State on the demise of the immediate past Chief Judge of Bayelsa State, Hon. Justice Kate Abiri who died on Thursday August 3, 2023.

“Justice Abiri was a jurist with an enble track record of honesty, integrity and steadfastness in the pursuit of truth and justice. She was an incorruptible judge, a symbol of courage, hope and inspiration to many across the country.”

The former President also described her as a dedicated servant renowned for her piety and total commitment to upholding the rule of law.

Photo Credit:Google

I Was Baited But Won 2023 Election Fairly– Tinubu

Photo Credit:Punch papers

President Bola Tinubu on Thursday said he was aware ‘some people’ baited him before the 2023 presidential election, stressing that he deliberately honoured their wishes to prove he can still win fairly in spite of the obstacle.

The President made the revelation in his address during Thursday’s meeting of the National Executive Committee that produced former Governor of Kano State, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje and Spokesperson for the ninth Senate, Senator Ajibola Basiru, as the new national chairman and secretary of the APC respectively.

Tinubu also defended the legitimacy of the 2023 poll, warning that those still struggling to accept the outcome of the ‘free and fair election’ don’t deserve the joy of victory.

He said, "Some people baited us but we honoured their wishes and yet coasted to victory. Yes, we are facing challenges in court and I say this is one of the freest and fairest elections in the history of Nigeria. As a democrat, those who cannot accept the result of a free and fair election, do not deserve the joy of victory.

"We have worked hard, and we have received the trophy. Winning an election is the first part of the process. What is next is good governance and quality service delivery. We must promote unity, peace, and love among all organs of the party.

"You are the makers and drivers of the party. When we have all passengers inside the bus, the driver must not fall asleep. The brake must also work well. Party loyalty must exist."

On the main agenda of the NEC meeting, which appointed new external auditors to audit party accounts and fill the vacant offices of National Chairman and National Secretary, Tinubu urged the NEC to devolve some of its powers to the National Working Committee of the party to also fill other vacancies in the party.

Abbas Congratulates Ganduje, Basiru on emergence as new APC national Chairman, Secretary

Photo Credit:Nigerian Tribune

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, on Thursday, congratulated the immediate past Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje on his emergence as the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Speaker Abbas also congratulated Senator Ajibola Basiru for emerging APC National Secretary.

Ganduje and Basiru were adopted as APC National Chairman and National Secretary respectively during the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the ruling party in Abuja on Thursday.

Ganduje, who was Governor until May 29, 2023, after serving two terms, succeeded Senator Abdullahi Adamu, a former Governor of Nasarawa State.

Speaker Abbas said he believed Ganduje has all it takes to take APC to a higher level, noting that the former Kano State governor is a consummate politician who comes on board with a lot of experience.

He said Ganduje’s emergence as the APC National Chairman is a testament of his years of dedication and commitment to the party.

Basiru, who represented Osun Central Senatorial District in the 9th National Assembly and was Chairman of the Senate Committee on Media and Public Affairs, replaced Senator Iyiola Omisore, a former Deputy Governor of Osun State.

Speaker Abbas commended the leadership of the APC for reaching the decision on the new national chairman and the national secretary, noting that the party has set a great example of internal democracy for other political parties in the country.

Trump Pleads Not Guilty To election conspiracy Charges

Photo Credit:Punch papers

Former US president, Donald Trump, pleaded not guilty on Thursday to historic charges of leading a criminal conspiracy that sought to defraud the American people by overturning the 2020 election.

Trump, the frontrunner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, entered his plea during a brief hearing at the same Washington courthouse where hundreds of his supporters had been convicted and sentenced for their roles in January 6, 2021 attack on the US Capitol.

“Not guilty,” Trump said after magistrate judge Moxila Upadhyaya read the charges — and potential maximum prison sentences — in the 45-page indictment brought by special counsel Jack Smith.

Shortly before leaving his Bedminster, New Jersey, golf club for the short flight on his private plane to the nation’s capital, Trump defiantly doubled down on his baseless claim that the November 2020 election he lost to Democrat Joe Biden was “stolen.”

The 77-year-old billionaire has already been charged in two other criminal cases, and the new conspiracy charges raise the prospect of his being further embroiled in legal proceedings at the height of next year’s election campaign.

Security was tight around the E. Barrett Prettyman federal courthouse where the hearing was held with metal barricades blocking access and police patrolling the perimeter.

