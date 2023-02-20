This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Today's Headlines:PDP Is 100% Prepared For Elections–Izu;Buhari Urges Voters To Elect Tinubu

Photo Credit: Vanguard Newspapers

Hon. Christopher Izu is the immediate past Vice chairman of Ethiope East local government and Senior Special Assistant ( SSA)to the Governor of Delta State on Political Matters. In this interview, Izu speaks on the strength of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP in the State among other issues. Excerpts

With five days to go, what are the chances of your party in the presidential election?

The chances of my party in the presidential election are very bright because the Atiku/ Okowa tickets are widely accepted across the country. Nigerians are tired of the All Progressive Congress-led administration with the recent suffering in the country as a result of the senseless policies that have crumbled the economy of the Nation.

How will you evaluate your party’s preparation for the governorship election?

Having campaigned across the length and breadth of the state connecting directly with the people, it is safe to say my party is 100% prepared for the governorship election and we are sure of victory. The structure of the PDP in Delta State cannot be easily destroyed because the foundation of the party in the state is solid which is a determinant of evaluating victory in elections.

Buhari Urges Voters To Elect Tinubu

Photo Credit:The Nation

There is light at the end of tunnel, President Muhammadu Buhari said yesterday as he called for calm amid hardship.

He urged Nigerians to exercise more patience with his administration over the naira crisis.

The President also restated his backing for All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

A statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, said President Buhari spoke through a prerecorded video from Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, where he is attending the African Union (AU) Summit.

He described Tinubu as a reliable choice to take the nation forward.

President urged “our traditional rulers, religious leaders and parents, to warn their followers and wards alike, to not allow themselves to be used by a few to foment trouble”.

He added: “I want to assure you that the government has taken adequate security measures to allow everyone to come out and cast their votes.

Photo Credit:Google

APC Urges FG, CBN To Obey S-Court Order

Photo Credit: Vanguard Newspapers

The ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, has asked the Federal Government and the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, to comply with the interim order of the Supreme Court which asked parties to maintain the status quo with regards to the naira redesign policy of the apex bank.

This was the outcome of a meeting between state governors of the party, the National Working Committee, NWC and APC Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, which held yesterday in Abuja.

The party also asked President Muhammadu Buhari to urgently intervene and halt the current sufferings of the people.

Governors Nasir El-Rufai, Yahaya Bello and Bello Matawalle had earlier taken the Federal Government to the Supreme Court seeking an injunction to suspend the Naira Swap policy of the CBN which has caused untold hardships to Nigerians.

Obi Doesn’t Have 170,000 Polling Agents– Tambuwal

Photo Credit:The Nation

The Director-General of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Campaign Council and governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal, has said the Labour Party flagbearer, Peter Obi does not have Nigeria’s interest at heart. He spoke at the PDP campaign rally in Yola, Adamawa State and added that Obi’s party does not have 170,000 polling agents to work for the party during the election.

The Sokoto governor challenged the LP supporters to state the achievements of their presidential candidate when he served as governor of Anambra State. “I challenge the Labour people to bring that record where Peter Obi was able to conduct a local government election, so how can he now be attempting to be president of Nigeria when as governor he could not organize local government elections? He is not democratic enough. In any case, his candidature is tainted by ethnic chauvinism and we know what that will portend for Nigeria.

Nigeria cannot afford to entrust its affairs in the hands of those who have not garnered enough experiences at the federal level. The argument has been made, issues have been joined and it is clear that only Atiku and Okowa are prepared to lead this country in a united manner. Atiku is competent; he has the capacity that we require today. We must not make the mistake of voting for APC again. I will not talk about Labour because their candidate when he was governor was not able to conduct one single local government election,” he added.

