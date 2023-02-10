Today’s Headlines:PDP Expels Nnamani, Fayose’s Son, Others;Ayu Out To Destroy PDP, Says Wike

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

PDP Expels Nnamani, Fayose’s Son, Others

The Peoples Democratic Party has expelled former Enugu State Governor Chimaroke Nnamani, son of former Ekiti State governor, John Fayose, and others from the party.

According to the party, their expulsion was due to anti-party activities.

“The National Working Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party at its 566th meeting today, Friday, February 10, 2023, approved the expulsion of the following individuals from the Party for anti-Party activities and other grave offences in violation of the Constitution of the PDP (as amended in 2017),” the party said in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary Debo Ologunagba

Others expelled from the party include; Ajijola Oladimeji (Ekiti Central), Olayinka Olalere (Ekiti Central II), Akerele Oluyinka (Ekiti North I), and Emiola Jennifer (Ekiti South II).

“The expulsion takes effect from today, Friday, February 10, 2023. The decision of the NWC is a sequel to the recommendation of the National Disciplinary Committee and pursuant to Sections 58 and 59 (1)(g) of the PDP Constitution (as amended in 2017),” PDP’s statement added.

Ayu Out To Destroy PDP, Says Wike

Rivers state Governor, Nyesom Wike who made the allegation said Ayu indulged in an unpardonable height of anti-party when he campaigned against the party in Kano State saying “PDP has brought us shame.”

The governor maintained that if there is any section of PDP that has brought shame, full of lies and is bad, it is the national headquarters under their leadership not the PDP in Rivers State because that one is good.

Governor Wike made the accusation at the campaign flag-off rally organised by the Rivers State Campaign Council for Eleme Local Government Area that held at the Community Secondary School Field, Alode Town, Eleme on Friday.

The Rivers State governor insisted that Dr. Ayu spoke out of the abundance of his heart, even though he may want to defend it as a slip, and it goes to confirm that as an undertaker, his likes came back to kill the PDP. But they will not be allowed to kill it, he emphasised.

“When you see undertakers, you will see those who came to kill this party. But the party will not die, they will die first. I didn’t know they are wicked to this party, no wonder they left this party and joined ACN before.

He (Ayu) said they will not allow PDP to be in power. Is that a good chairman? Is that not anti-party? Is the chairman not doing anti-party? Out of the abundance of the heart the month speaks. For us in Rivers State, our own party is a good party. Our own is a party that has done Rivers State well.”

Only Prayers Can Save Nigeria – Peter Obi

As the presidential election draws near, the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has stated that only the prayers can save the country, urging Churches to raise altars for prayers for Nigeria.

The former Anambra Governor disclosed this at the 17th Biennial Conference of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) held in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State capital.

Obi said, “I want to ask for your prayers for Nigeria as we gather here; I will ask for prayer points.

My prayer points are as we go for election, may God Almighty ensure that Nigeria elects somebody with character, somebody who is competent, somebody who will respect our religious rights.

“May God continue to touch politicians so that we use public money for public good.

“I do not think without prayers Nigeria will be where it is today, Nigeria has gone through what no country has ever gone through and is still standing, and only your prayers can save us.“

Why Real Estate Must Be Redefined – Osinbajo

The Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, has stressed the need for government at all levels to work together with private sectors so as to redefine the real estate industry for the future in Nigeria.

He gave this advice on Thursday during the commissioning of Phase 1 of the Westlink Iconic Villa, a joint venture project between Odu’a Investment Company Limited and Chapter 4 Estate Management Ltd, involving 67 units of five-bedroom detached; four-bedroom semi-detached duplexes and three-bedroom apartment flats.

The event was held at Alakia in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

Osinbajo explained that the project had confirmed that there is a huge opportunity in Nigeria for investments in the real estate industry when government provides an enabling environment.

He said, “I will advise that we look to the private sector for investments to galvanize growth in the sector. The Nigerian business environment has been colored and polarized with lots of challenges spawning fear as a result of insecurity, uncertainty, and political, environmental, and cultural disparities.

