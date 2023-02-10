Today’s Headlines:PDP Expels Nnamani, Fayose’s son, Others; Ayu Spoke Out Of Abundance Of Heart–Wike

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Peoples Democratic Party has expelled former Enugu State Governor Chimaroke Nnamani, son of former Ekiti State governor, John Fayose, and others from the party.

According to the party, their expulsion was due to anti-party activities.

“The National Working Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party at its 566th meeting today, Friday, February 10, 2023, approved the expulsion of the following individuals from the Party for anti-Party activities and other grave offences in violation of the Constitution of the PDP (as amended in 2017),” the party said in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary Debo Ologunagba.

Ayu spoke out of abundance of heart – Wike

Rivers Governor, Nyesom Wike has stated the statement of National chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Senator Iyorchia Ayu to the effect that the party brought shame to Nigeria is not a gaffe but an authentic remark that comes from the abundance of his heart.

But Wike clarified that the part of PDP guilty of the shame was the national leadership of the party, which he is the head.

By speaking the truth about the condition of the PDP at the centre, Wike said Ayu had engaged an unpardonable height of anti-party campaign against the PDP.

He said the Rivers PDP had distinguished itself as good despite the badness of Ayu-led national PDP.

Wike spoke at the campaign inauguration of the Rivers State PDP Campaign Council for Eleme Local Government Area held at the Community Secondary School Field, Alode Town, Eleme on Friday.

FRSC promotes 3,845 marshals

The Corps Marshal, Federal Road Corps Safety, Dauda Biu, has approved the promotion of 3,845 Marshals of different cadres in the just concluded promotion exercise.

The promotion exercise commenced in December 2022 and spanned through the month of January 2023.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Corps Spokesperson, Bisi Kazeem, on Friday.

‘Gunmen’ attack Rivers PDP presidential campaign DG

There has been an “attack” on Abiye Sekibo, director-general of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential campaign council in Rivers.

However, there is current confusion over the identity of the attackers.

While Sekibo alleged that police officers opened fire on his vehicle on Thursday night in the Rainbow axis of Port Harcourt, the state police command said the attack was carried out by suspected thugs.

Speaking at a media briefing on Friday, Sekibo said he received a call on Thursday night that the venue for the campaign rally of Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the PDP, was on fire.

