Today’s Headlines:PDP chair dumps party, joins APC in Yobe, Wike-Led G5 Fails To Name Presidential Candidate

PDP chair dumps party, joins APC in Yobe, Wike-Led G5 Fails To Name Presidential Candidate

PDP chair dumps party, joins APC in Yobe

The ward Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, of Damagum ‘B’ of Fune Local Government Area in Yobe State has defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.

The new entrant, Usman Siminti, was received into the APC by the State Deputy Governor, Idi Barde Gubana, on behalf of the party.

Gubana admonished the ex-PDP ward chair to rally round policies and programmes of the APC-led administration in the State and work hard to deliver APC at all levels during the forthcoming general elections.

The APC State Chairman, Mohammed Gadaka in his remarks, assured Usman Siminti and his supporters of equal opportunities in the State.

Responding, the former PDP ward chairman, Siminti assured the leadership of the APC that he and his supporters would work tirelessly to see that APC emerged victorious at all levels in the State.

He pledged to persuade more PDP supporters in his ward to join the ruling party.

Wike-Led G5 Fails To Name Presidential Candidate

Five governors, who are members of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) have failed to name their preferred presidential candidate in January as promised by their leader, Governor Nyesom Wike in December, Daily Trust reports.

Dubbed G-5, the governors; Wike, Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Samuel Ortom (Benue), Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia) and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu) have vowed to work against their party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

Since the presidential primary of the PDP, there has been a crisis in the party over calls for the National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu to step down from his position.

The governors are insisting that the PDP presidential candidate and national chairman cannot be from the same region.

The governors had held a series of meetings with the candidate of the ruling APC, Bola Ahmed Tinubu and that of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi. In December, they met with Tinubu in London, where they reportedly struck a deal on the 2023 presidency.

Wike, who leads the group, had on December 22nd said they will name their preferred candidate in January. But he did not as of Tuesday, the last day of the month.

Sokoto State Governor, Tambuwal’s Aide Dies During Stampede At Atiku’s Presidential Rally

The Special Adviser to Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, on female Education, Hajiya Aishat Maina, is dead.

She died minutes after attending the Presidential rally of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) which took place in Sokoto State on Tuesday.

Maina was caught in a stampede that occurred at the exit gate of Giginya Stadium, the venue of the rally, Daily Trust reports.

“A motorcyclist fell down from his bike at the exit way of the stadium and that caused a serious stampede, with people falling upon one another. She was one of the victims,” a staff member of the Ministry of Information who sought for anonymity told our reporter.

Fuel Scarcity May Affect Election Day Materials, Other Logistics – Nigerian Electoral Body, INEC Warns

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has cautioned that the continued scarcity of fuel across the country could hamper Election Day logistics.

While the Nigerian National Petroleum Company, NNPC, Limited assured the electoral commission of an adequate supply of fuel during the election, the three major presidential candidates also expressed hope that the scarcity would be resolved before the polls.

Speaking at a consultative meeting with officials of the National Union of Road Transport Workers, NURTW, INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, said the meeting was to put finishing touches to the implementation of the Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, signed between the commission and the union on December 20, 2022.

He noted that the issue of logistics had been a perennial problem in election administration in Nigeria.

