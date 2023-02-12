This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Today’s Headlines:PDP Candidates Disown Tinubu, Declare Support For Atiku, Gunmen Shoot Imo PDP Chairman

Photo Credit: Google.

PDP Candidates Disown Tinubu, Declare Support For Atiku

Source: Independent Nigeria

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) candidates for Ondo Central and Akure North/South Federal Constituency, Ifedayo Adedipe, SAN, and Kemi Adesanya respectively, have dissociated themselves from posters displayed in the Akure metropolis in which their pictures were placed with that of All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The duo made the declaration at a joint press conference at PDP Secretariat at Alagbaka, Akure on Sunday, dissociating themselves from the posters purportedly sponsored by a group, Akure Progressive Forum.

Gunmen Shoot Imo PDP Chairman.

Source: Vanguard News

Unidentified gunmen Saturday night attacked and shot a chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the Ogbaku ward in the Mbaitoli Local Government Area of Imo State, Charles Oke.

It was gathered that the incident happened in his hometown Umunomo Nsokpo in the Ogbaku community.

Sources linked it to be politically motivated and others blamed it on the different criminal gangs within the Ogbaku area.

Naira Crunch: Ekiti Sues FG, To Join Supreme Court Suit

Source: Channels Television.

The Ekiti State Government has applied to be joined as a co-plaintiff in a suit against the Federal Government at the Supreme Court of Nigeria on the naira redesign policy and the deadline issued by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) for the swap of old notes for new ones.

The Ekiti State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Dayo Apata, SAN, filed the application for joinder at the Supreme Court on Friday seeking three reliefs.

The suit with the number SC/CV/162/2023 has Attorneys General of Kaduna State, Kogi State and Zamfara State as Plaintiffs while the Attorney General of the Federation is the Defendant.

Atiku Promises $10b Fund For Businesses.

Source: Channels Television.

Atiku Abubakar says his government will support businesses, especially those in the South-East, and set aside a $10b fund for them.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate said this during the party’s campaign rally in Umuahia, Abia State, on Saturday.

We Have Materials To Print More New Notes – CBN.

Source: Channels Television.

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) says it has the capacity and materials to print new currency notes amid a shortage of cash in the country.

Multiple reports quoted the apex bank’s Governor Godwin Emefiele as admitting that the CBN does not have enough materials to print the new naira notes.

But the Bank has debunked the claims, assuring Nigerians that the CBN will meet the country’s cash demands in the wake of the currency redesign policy.

Content created and supplied by: RoseMartinze (via 50minds

News )

#Todays #HeadlinesPDP #Candidates #Disown #Tinubu #Declare #Support #Atiku #Gunmen #Shoot #Imo #PDP #ChairmanToday’s Headlines:PDP Candidates Disown Tinubu, Declare Support For Atiku, Gunmen Shoot Imo PDP Chairman Publish on 2023-02-12 18:10:13