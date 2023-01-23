Today’s Headlines:PDP Abandoned N/E To Boko Haram-APC, Gunmen Abduct 3 In Osun

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The All Progressive Congress (APC) has berated the People’s Democratic Party(PDP) over its failure to contain Boko Haram insurgents in the Northeast geo-political zone while in power.

Speaking at the campaign rally of Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the party, at the Abubakar-Tafawa Balewa Stadium on Monday, the Senior Adviser on strategic Planning of the APC presidential campaign council, Ahmed Lawan, alleged the PDP abandoned vulnerable Nigerians in the NorthEast at the mercy of Boko-haram.

Gunmen abduct 3 in Osun

Three persons were reportedly abducted by gunmen at a farming village in Iwo Town, Iwo Local Government Area of Osun, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

NAN also learnt that the victims were abducted on their farm in Ologun Area of Iwo, in the night.

The identities of the victims were given as Hamzat Ibrahim, Deere Ibrahim and another man, whose name is yet to be known.

Atiku reaffirms commitment to restructuring, power devolution

THE presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has again declared his commitment to restructuring the country, especially devolution of more powers and resources to states.

Atiku, who spoke on Monday at the presidential campaign rally of the PDP held at the iconic Oxbowl Lake Pavillion, Swali in Yengoa, Bayelsa State capital promised to end the lingering fuel crisis in the country by building more refineries.

2023: INEC reviews level of preparedness ahead of polls

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has said it is reviewing its level of preparedness ahead of the forthcoming elections.

Speaking during a two-day workshop organised for Election Monitoring and Support Centre (EMSC) Amber zone, National Level in Lagos, Special Adviser to INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, Prof Mohammad Kuna, disclosed that the aim of the workshop is to review the Commission’s level of preparedness, identify gaps if any and address them.

