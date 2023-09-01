Today’s Headlines:PDP @ 25:We’ll Rise Again—Atiku;I’m Very Happy With What Happened In Gabon—Fayose

PDP @ 25: We’ll Rise Again— Atiku

Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the February 25, 2023 election, Atiku Abubakar, has expressed confidence that the opposition party will surmount its current challenges and bounce back into reckoning.

Atiku, who served as Nigeria’s Vice President (1999-2007), congratulated his party for not only surviving but also growing up to 25 years and making positive impact on Nigeria’s socio-economic and political development.

This was contained in a release signed by the media office in Abuja on Friday.

Atiku was quoted as saying that “the PDP is the progenitor of our contemporary democracy, and therefore, the party shall ensure that democracy does not only survive in Nigeria, but that the country thrives through it.

“Being one of the founding fathers of our great party, the Peoples Democratic Party, I take great pride in having participated in the process of nurturing the party from infancy to a deliberate agency of socio-political and economic development in Nigeria

I’m Very Happy With What Happened In Gabon — Fayose

A former governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, says he is pleased with developments in Gabon following soldiers’ seizure of power in the oil-rich Central African country.

In an exclusive interview on Channels Television’s Hard Copy on Friday, Fayose said that while he does not support military intervention in politics, he believes the recent wave of coups across the continent is the result of the sit-tight syndrome.

“I am very happy with what happened in Gabon, I don’t like military incursions in politics,” he said.

The military officers had on Wednesday toppled Gabon’s President, Ali Bongo, who has been in power for 14 years, hours after he was declared the victor in Saturday’s elections.

But Fayose does not see such happening in Nigeria despite the shortcomings in the country’s democratic journey.

I will not appeal Kalu’s victory at tribunal – LP candidate

The Labour Party (LP) candidate for Bende Federal Constituency of Abia State, in the February 25, 2023 general elections, Hon. Frank Chinasa on Friday said that he has surrender the seat to the deputy speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu.

Chinasa who stated this at a press conference in Abuja on Friday, said that he has surrended, stressing he will not appeal the judgment.

It will be recalled that shortly after the election, Chinasa filed a petition at the Elections Petition Tribunal sitting in Umuahia, the State capital, praying the court to quash Kalu’s election on the grounds of alleged inconsistency in his name and declare him the rightful winner of the election.

But on Tuesday, August 22, 2023, the panel in its judgement upheld Kalu’s election and described Chinasa’s petition as lacking in merit.

Ogun Targets 300,000 Beneficiaries – Abiodun

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun on Friday officially flagged-off the distribution of the palliative aimed at cushioning the effects of the recently fuel removal by the federal government.

The flag-off ceremony, which took place at the Arcade ground, Governor’s Office, was witnessed by representatives of the people of the state from major blocs which included the Community Development Associations (CDAs), the Market Associations, the Nigerian Union of Pensioners (NUP), as well as the leadership of the Joint National Association of Persons With Disabilities (JONAPWG) among others concerned stakeholders.

Speaking at the event, Governor Abiodun said a total number of 300, 000 households would benefit from the palliative of bags of rice, each weighing 10kg.

The governor explained further that the distribution would be done per polling units across the State, to cover the entire 5,042 polling units, with the supervision of a Central Working Committee (CWC) led by the State Deputy Governor, Engr. Noimot Salako-Oyedele earlier put in place at the state level.

