Today’s Headlines:PANDEF Youths Reject Obi’s Endorsement;Atiku’ll Wipe South East’s Tears–Okonkwo

PANDEF Youths Reject Obi’s Endorsement

The Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) Youth Wing has rejected the endorsement of the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, by the parent body.

Rising from an emergency meeting yesterday in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, the headquarters of PANDEF, the Youth Wing said those who purportedly endorsed Obi in a meeting of the Southern Nigeria and Middle Belt Leaders were on their own.

It claimed that Obi’s endorsers did so without due consultation with stakeholders, particularly the youth body of PANDEF comprising national officers and state chapters chairmen.

The Youth Wing’s rejection was contained in a communiqué after its meeting presided over by the National Deputy Youth Leader, Olorogun Vincent Oyibode, and signed by Edo State Youth Leader, General Ben; Rivers State Youth Leader, Henry George; Akwa Ibom Youth Leader, Victor Asuquo; Cross River Youth Leader Ani Esin; Delta State Youth Leader, Sylvester Okumagba and Bayelsa State Youth Leader, Berenengia Samuel.

The PANDEF youths said the purported endorsement was against the spirit and letters of the PANDEF Constitution in Article 1 (1) which stipulates that the group is a non-political, non-partisan and non-religious organisation of the Niger Delta people.

Atiku’ll Wipe South East’s Tears–Okonkwo

THE Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) in next Saturday’s election, has said that its candidate, Atiku Abubakar, would wipe the Igbo of South East their tears if he is sworn-in as president.

Director General of the PCC of Atiku/Okowa in Anambra State, Prof. Obiora Okonkwo, who stated this in an interview noted that the people of the zone had been relegated in the country such that they were not reckoned with in the scheme of things since May 29, 2015.

Okonkwo explained that Atiku would first bring the exclusion of the zone to an end, while carrying out the restructuring of Nigeria as he had repeatedly pledged.

He also said that Atiku’s economic policy will liberalize the economy and give impetus for the people of South East who are business inclined to excel in trade and commerce.

“Atiku will wipe the tears of South East people. All those things that our people have been losing would be redressed, starting from exclusion, the restructuring policy which will bring out the best of people of the South East, liberalization of the economy and supporting the private sector which is our core area, bringing security to the South East, which will herald economic development, and execution of the Appeal Court judgment on Mazi Nnamdi Kanu; as well as security appointments that will bring us back to the top position in security architecture of the country.”

Don’t Elect Those Who Gave Us Hardship_ Enenche

Ahead of the February 25 presidential election, the Senior Pastor of Dunamis International Gospel Centre, Dr Paul Enenche has warned Nigeria never to repeat the mistake of voting in a bad government.

According to him, two of the major presidential candidates in the forthcoming election were part of the problems currently facing the nation.

Addressing his congregation on Sunday, the cleric said the 2023 presidential election presents Nigeria the opportunity to vote into power a man of integrity, honesty and humility.

He said, “In life, result is a basis of reward. Result is a ground for respect. People are respected based on the result they generate.

“Sowing determines reaping. The question; is what has been the result and the input of those seeking the leadership of our nation?

There are many presidential aspirants for the forthcoming elections.

“There are three major ones in the forefront. Two of the three are of the two big political parties, whose highest and most important achievement so far was the formation of the coalition that brought this administration into power. They formed it.

INEC To Get Poll Allocation From CBN Tuesday

The Independent National Electoral Commission has expressed hope that its cash request presented to the Central Bank of Nigeria would be met on or before Tuesday.

INEC National Commissioner and Chairman of its Committee on Information and Voter Education, Festus Okoye, disclosed this to our correspondent on Sunday.

The commission had earlier said it presented its cash requirement for prosecuting the forthcoming elections to the CBN, in face of shortage or scarcity of naira notes in circulation.

The commission had explained that even though it does most of its payments through online transfers, some specific services have to be paid for in cash.

When asked on Sunday when INEC expected to get the requested cash from the CBN, Okoye said, “We are hopeful that the challenge of physical cash required for the payment of certain categories of staff and some services will be sorted out on or before Tuesday, the 21st of February 2023.”

When asked if the ongoing riots fuelled by cash scarcity might affect the voters’ turnout on election days, Okoye said he was positive that the challenges bedeviling the country would not discourage registered voters from exercising their franchise.

