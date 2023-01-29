Today’s Headlines:Over 10 Feared Dead As Luxury Bus Burst Into Flames In Ondo, Obi Campaign In Borno

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Over 10 Feared Dead As Luxury Bus Bursts Into Flames In Ondo

Photo credit: Sahara reporters

At least 10 people have been reportedly killed in a road accident involving a luxury bus, popularly called Marco Polo and a truck in Ore, Ondo State on Sunday morning.

A source told SaharaReporters that the two vehicles collided because one of their drivers is guilty of wrong-way driving.

(Photo credit: Google)

Peter Obi Campaigns In Borno

Photo credit: channels television

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) Peter Obi has promised to eradicate poverty in the northern region.

He made the comment during his campaign rally in Maiduguri the Borno State capital on Saturday.

New Naira Now Sold In Imo

Photo credit: vanguard newspaper

Emergency currency hawkers have emerged in Owerri, Imo State capital, following the inability of the citizens to access the new Naira notes.

This development, Vanguard gathered, may not be unconnected with what some respondents called “the inability, unwillingness or slow pace of dishing out the new notes by the commercial banks.”

buhari Tackled Problems Others Ran From- Tinubu

Photo credit: channels television

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, has praised President Muhammadu buhari, saying he tackled problems previous leaders ran away from.

Tinubu who spoke at the APC rally in Gusau, the Zamfara State capital, on Saturday, said President buhari has earned a place in history that cannot be denied.

Tinubu Denies Rift With buhari

Photo credit: vanguard newspaper

The Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu on Saturday in Gusau, Zamfara, dismissed insinuations making the rounds that there was friction in his relationship with President Muhammadu buhari.

Tinubu, in a statement issued by Abdul’aziz Abdulaziz of Tinubu Media in Gusau, Zamfara, said his support for the president remained unalloyed and enduring.

