Today’s Headline:Southeast Winning Battle Against Sit-At-Home Enforcers_ Soludo;Anyim Visits Ganduje

Southeast Winning Battle Against Sit-At-Home Enforcers_Soludo

Anambra State Governor Charles Soludo yesterday said efforts to end the sit-at-home exercise in the Southeast were succeeding.

Speaking on Twitter Spaces, he said before his administration took off, the state was held hostage by criminal elements masquerading as pro-secessionist groups.

He said with the launch of his “See something, say something campaign” and the synergy with security agencies, his administration is winning the battle against criminality.

Soludo said: “When we assumed office on the 17th of March, about nine local government areas (LGAs) were no-go areas. Criminals seized them. People were being killed and kidnapped every day.

“We tackled it head on and today we have liberated about 70 to 80 percent of them. Those camps have been destroyed.

Occasionally, remnants of them come out to cause trouble but we are getting better by the day.

PDP Chieftain, Anyim Pius Visits Ganduje

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, on Sunday, hosted Anyim Pius Anyim, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, at his residence in Abuja.

Anyim, a former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, had discussions with Ganduje, but the outcome of the meeting is unknown, according to a Daily Trust report.

Recall that Anyim also had met with President Bola Tinubu at Aso Rock early July, a sign many interpreted as a plot to cross over to the ruling APC.

The former Senate President, told reporters after meeting with Tinubu that “It was a great honour to pay courtesy to the President and congratulate him, first and foremost, for his successful inauguration as the 16th President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and also to encourage and congratulate him for the bold decisions he has taken so far.”

Olawepo-Hashim Hails Jisalo’s Ministerial Nomination

Former presidential and major stakeholder in Nigeria’s energy sector, Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim, has hailed President Bola Tinubu’s nomination of an indigene of the Federal Capital Territory, Zephaniah Bitrus Jisalo, as demonstration of commitment to National Integration.

In a statement released his media office in Abuja, Olawepo-Hashim said Abuja indigenes now have a sense of belonging, with the inclusion of Jisalo, one their own, in the federal cabinet, a position they’ve clamoured for, almost 25 years after.

During his visit to the ministerial nominees in his Abuja home, Olawepo-Hashim said: “I was an active player in the transition from military rule to democratic rule and served as secretary to one sub committee of the Policy Advisory Committee (and) I know Abuja people have always wanted this. Now, it has happened. It has taken almost a quarter of a century to come.

“Those who are not from Abuja or the North Central zone will not understand how significant this is. That is why many people have been trooping from the grassroots to congratulate Jisalo.” The ministerial nominee was born on April 3, 1970 and he is the first FCT native to be nominated into the federal cabinet since 1999.”

He is a politician, public relations expert, administrator and currently represents Abuja Municipal/Bwari Constituency in the House of Representatives.

INEC Prepares 11,355 BVAS For Kogi, Bayelsa, Imo Polls

The Independent National Electoral Commission will deploy 11,355 Bimodal Voter Accreditation System machines for voter accreditation in the November 11 governorship elections in Kogi, Bayelsa, and Imo states.

A top official in the commission, who spoke on anonymity, disclosed this to our correspondent on Sunday.

According to INEC, Bayelsa State has 2,244 polling units; Kogi, has 3,508 polling units and Imo has 4,758 polling units.

It would be recalled that the presidential and National Assembly elections held on February 25, 2023, were marred by the BVAS malfunction.

However, the commission, during reviews of the 2023 polls, insisted that the deployed BVAS recorded a 98 per cent success rate.

Speaking to our correspondent on Sunday, the INEC official gave the assurance that the commission would perform better in the upcoming off-season governorship elections.

He stated, “2,400 BVAS would be deployed to Bayelsa State while 5,079 and 3,876 BVAS would be used in Imo and Kogi, respectively.

