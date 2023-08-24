Today’s Headlines:Osun APC Asks Members To Shun Aregbesola’s Caucus;Diri Hails Lokpobiri

Osun APC Asks Members To Shun Aregbesola’s Caucus

The Osun State chapter of the All Progressives Congress has cautioned its members against relating with the newly formed Omoluabi Caucus, a group formed recently by the ex-Osun governor, Rauf Aregbesola.

Aregbesola at the launch of the Omoluabi Caucus in Ilesa on Tuesday, described it as an association of like minds with progressive ideals.

But reacting to the launch in a statement on Wednesday, Osun APC chairman, Mr Tajudeen Lawal, said members of the party should be wary of the antics of the leader of the group and keep the group at arm’s length.

Lawal urged the immediate-past minister of the interior to let the APC breathe, adding that Aregbesola should take a deserving rest to be in tune with the political reality of the moment.

The statement read, “Sequel to the launch of a political group, Omoluabi Progressives, by the immediate-past Minister of Interior, Mr Rauf Aregbesola, in Ilesa, Osun State, the state chapter of the party has enjoined the members and supporters of the party in the state to be wary of the antics of the leader of the group, Mr Aregbesola, and keep the group at an arm’s length because of its diabolical intention and motive.

Diri Hails Lokpobiri

Governor of Bayelsa State, Douye Diri, has congratulated Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil), Senator Heineken Lokpobiri.

Governor Diri in a statement described him as an illustrious son of Bayelsa with deep experience in public service.

He said: “On behalf of the Government of Prosperity and the people of Bayelsa State, I extend my warmest congratulations to a worthy son of our state, Distinguished Senator Heineken October Lokpobiri, on his nomination, appointment and inauguration as the new Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil).

“I have confidence in your ability to steer the ship of the ministry towards greatness because of your deep experience in public service.

The Government of Prosperity under my watch is open to a robust partnership with your ministry and the Federal Government of Nigeria to attract more development to our state.

“I wish to note that the development of our dear state requires collective effort irrespective of party affiliation.

“While we are prepared to give you all the support and encouragement to succeed, the state government is confident you will again be a worthy ambassador of Bayelsa State in the federal cabinet.“

APC NWC Replaces Kyari, Betta Edu with Dalori, Idele

The ruling All Progressives Congress has officially unveiled new officers to occupy the positions of the outgoing members of the National Working Committee and other vacant zonal offices in the party.

Addressing newsmen at the national secretariat of the APC on Wednesday evening, the National Secretary of the party, Senator Ajibola Basiru, said the election of the new officers was in line with the mandate given to them by the National Executive Committee at the last meeting held at Transcorp Hilton in Abuja on August 3.

The move saw outgoing National Deputy Chairman for North, Senator Abubakar Kyari, being replaced by Borno party chairman, Ali Dalori, while founder of Sister-To-Sister Empowerment Worldwide, Dr Mary Alile Idele, from Edo State occupied the office of the National Women Leader previously held by Dr Betta Edu.

Both Kyari and Edu were among the 45 ministers of President Bola Tinubu who were officially sworn in at the Presidential Villa on Monday.

Other elected officers included Garba Datti Muhammad, who replaced Mallam Salihu Lukman from the same Kaduna State as National Vice Chairman for North West; National Legal Adviser, Prof. AbdulKarim Abubakar Kana from Nasarawa State; National Welfare Secretary, Donatus Nwankpa from Abia State; Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Duro Meseko from Kogi State and Zonal Organising Secretary, Ikani Shuaibu Okolo from also Kogi State.

Groups Back Wike On Abuja Land Demolition

Scores of demonstrators on Wednesday threw their weight behind the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, over his threat of demolition of illegal structures in Abuja.

According to the groups, the former governor of Rivers State was merely assuring Nigerians that he would follow due process to restore the Abuja master plan.

The minister had stirred the hornet’s nest when he vowed to demolish houses illegally constructed in the nation’s capital during a press briefing at his new office in Abuja on Monday.

The threat had sent shivers down the spine of many residents in the FCT, with many alleging that the former Rivers governor may toe the path of ex-FCT Minister, Nasir El-Rufai, who demolished many structures in his bid to sanitise Abuja.

However, the protesters under the aegis of The Natives backed Wike, saying the panic over the minister’s alleged threat of demolition should not unsettle residents of the FCT.

