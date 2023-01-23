Today’s Headlines:Ortom Fumes Over Fresh Benue Killings;Oyebanji Campaigns For Tinubu

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Ortom Fumes Over Fresh Benue Killings Photo Credit:Punch papers

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, said on Sunday that he decided to avoid anarchy by refraining from going headlong with the Federal Government over the continuous waste of his people.

Ortom, who stated this when he visited victims of last Thursday’s herders’ attack opposite the Abagena Internally Displaced Persons camp at the hospital where they are receiving treatment, accused the Federal Government of being complicit in the incessant killings by herders in the state.

The governor was conducted around the wards by the Chief Medical Director of the Benue State University Teaching Hospital, Prof. Terrumun Swende.

Oyebanji Campaigns For Tinubu

Photo Credit:Punch papers

EKITI State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, has urged the Ekiti electorate to compensate the All Progressives Congress presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, with votes for his immense contribution to the development of the state and mentoring of great politicians of Ekiti extraction.

Oyebanji assured that if elected, “Tinubu will salvage the economy, restore the country’s lost glory, and bring about a new Nigeria that will work for the poor and the rich. For us in Ekiti, we have cause to vote for him for many things he has done for us, including mentoring great politicians from here.”

The governor, represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Dr Habibat Adubiaro, who spoke on Sunday during a free medical services programme organised by a socio-political group, Team Better Naija, as part of efforts to promote Tinubu’s presidential bid, urged the people to take advantage of the medical outreach for improved health.

Photo Credit: Google

Lagos Govt Urges Youths To Cooperate With Police

Photo Credit:Punch papers

The Lagos State Government has urged youths in the state to work together with the Police as part of efforts to ensure a peaceful state.

The state Commissioner for Youths and Social Development, Mr Olusegun Dawodu, disclosed this, according to a statement on Sunday, during the grand finale of the Police Youth dialogue organised by the ministry on Victoria Island.

Dawodu said, “This second edition of the Police-Youth dialogue was planned to mend, build trust, heal and strengthen the relationship between law enforcement personnel and young people in the state.

It is also designed as a tangible tool to bring attention to issues causing tension between law enforcement officers and the youth, build a model towards restorative justice rather than punitive discipline and demonstrate our commitment to a lawful, peaceful and safe Lagos.”

PSC Asks FG To Stop 10,000 Constables Salaries

Photo Credit:Punch papers

The Police Service Commission has asked the Accountant-General of the Federation to halt the capture of 10,000 constables who recently graduated from police training colleges on the Integrated Payroll and Personnel System.

The commission stated that the police officers had not been issued their letters of appointment and should not be enrolled on the payment portal.

According to the Public Service Rules, public officers not captured on the IPPIS cannot be paid salaries and other emoluments.

The development followed the alleged refusal of the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, to submit their names to the PSC for vetting on the grounds that he was empowered by the Police Act, 2020 to recruit constables into the force.

