Today’s Headlines:Only Mentally-Challenged People Will Vote APC -Ayu, Atsu Rescued Alive But Injured

Only Mentally-Challenged People Will Vote APC -Ayu

The Peoples Democratic Party National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, on Monday, urged Nigerians not to waste their votes by voting for the ruling All Progressives Congress.

Speaking on Tuesday during the PDP presidential campaign rally in Benue State, the main opposition party chairman claimed that only people with mental problems will vote for the APC.

Ayu said, “All of you know that you have suffered in this country in the last eight years APC, only somebody who has a mental problem will vote for APC. Do not waste your vote.”

Atsu Rescued Alive But Injured

Former Chelsea and Newcastle player Christian Atsu has been rescued alive after bring trapped under the rubble following the devastating earthquake that struck Turkey on Monday, which has led to the loss of over 4,000 lives.

The PUNCH reported that the Ghanian player was among those still missing as at Monday afternoon after a 7.8 magnitude earthquake rocked the southern Turkish city of Gaziantep with series of aftershocks, and then a 7.5 magnitude quake later which skyrocketed the death toll with dozens of buildings destroyed..

Don’t Make Nigerians Scapegoats, Atiku Begs FG

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, has beseeched the Federal Government to avoid making Nigerians scapegoats “in the ongoing battle of titans over the redesign of the naira’’.

Atiku made the appeal in a statement by his media aides in Abuja on Tuesday.

He said that the FG had a duty to swiftly see to it that commercial banks did not constitute themselves into stumbling blocks on “the well-thought-out policy of naira redesign.”

Buhari Hails Tems For Winning Grammy Award

President Muhammadu Buhari has joined fans and lovers of Nigerian music all over the world in celebrating new heights of recognition and appreciation as Afrobeat crooner, Tems, wins “‘Best Melodic Rap Performance” category at the Grammy Awards.

President Buhari according to the statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Chief Femi Adesina, extolled Tems, Temilade Openiyi, for showcasing her talent to the world, with dedication and hard work, which, again, has placed Nigeria in the spotlight for excellence.

Tinubu Fit, Run Hardest Presidential Campaign

The Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola has insisted that the All Progressives Congress, APC, presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu is fit to rule Nigeria.

Fashola explained that Tinubu run the hardest presidential campaign, an indication of his fitness.

Featuring on Channels television, Fashion said Tinubu run a very tough schedule.

PDP Will Defeat APC In Kebbi

Senator Adamu Aliero has boasted that the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, will beat the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, in Kebbi State.

The former governor representing Kebbi Central in the Senate spoke in Birnin Kebbi, the capital, on Monday.

Aliero addressed admirers and party members on his return to Kebbi after his victory at the Supreme Court last week.

