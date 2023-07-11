Today’s Headlines:Only God’ll Save BAT If He Loses In Court–Sani;APC Already Preparing For Re-Run–LP

Only God will save Tinubu if he loses in court – Shehu Sani

Shehu Sani, a socio-political activist, has said only God can save President Bola Tinubu if he loses at the Presidential election petition.

Sani warned that only God would save Tinubu from an emperor in Kaduna State.

Tweeting, the former Kaduna Central Senator, said the opposition would congratulate Tinubu if he wins the presidential election.

According to Sani: “If the court favours Tinubu and his victory is affirmed, the opposition may congratulate him or condemn the ruling and move on.

“If the court ruled against Tinubu and he lost the presidency, only God will save him from the mouth of the ex-Kaduna emperor and his next Book “How we made him and he betrayed us.”

APC Already Preparing For Re-Run – LP

The National Chairman of the Labour Party, Mr Julius Abure, has urged members of the party to be alert, following information available to him that the All Progressives Congress, APC, was already preparing for a possible re-run of the 2023 presidential election.

This, he explained, was because the ruling party was aware the tide was heavily tilted against it in the ongoing legal challenge to the presidential election results as declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

Abure said this during an online meeting held with Nigerian-American Coalition for Justice and Democracy, led by Professor Eddie Oparaoji, the Labour Party Diaspora Chairman in the United States, in Abuja yesterday.

Acting National Publicity Secretary of the party, Obiora Ifoh, in a statement quoted Abure as calling on the over 10 million members of the party to be “on the alert and get ready to further humiliate APC and its government in the polls if their sinister plot fails to materialize.”

Tinubu appoints 20 new aides, Tunde Rahman, Abdulaziz, make list

President Bola Tinubu has hired 20 new aides, about three weeks after he made the last set of major appointments, PREMIUM TIMES can authoritatively report.

The new appointments include those of senior special assistants (SSAs), personal assistants (PAs), personal physician, and photographers.

Among the new appointees, according to the list seen by PREMIUM TIMES, are veteran journalist, Tunde Rahman, who has been designated SSA (Media); Abdulaziz Abdulaziz (SSA Print Media); and Ibrahim Masari (SSA Political).

Others are Adekunle Tinubu – Personal Physician; Damilotun Aderemi – Senior Special Assistant (Private Secretary); Toyin Subair – Senior Special Assistant (Domestic); O’tega Ogra – Senior Special Assistant (Digital/New Media); Demola Oshodi – Senior Special Assistant (Protocol); Tope Ajayi – Senior Special Assistant (Media & Public

Affairs); Yetunde Sekoni – Senior Special Assistant; Motunrayo Jinadu – Senior Special Assistant; Segun Dada – Special Assistant (Social Media); and Paul Adekanye – Special Assistant (Logistics).

Court Halts Trial Of Suspended Adamawa REC, Yunusa-Ari

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja yesterday restrained the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, from going ahead with its plans to prosecute the suspended Resident Electoral Commissioner, REC, in Adamawa State, Hudu Yunusa-Ari.

Yunusa-Ari is facing a six-count charge over alleged unlawful role he played in the Adamawa State governorship election that held on March 18.

It will be recalled that INEC had initially declared that the gubernatorial election was inconclusive, even as it ordered a supplementary poll.

However, midway into the collation of results of the supplementary poll that held on April 15, the suspended Adamawa REC, Yunusa-Ari, sidelined protocols and announced the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Senator Aishatu Ahmed Binani, as the winner.

The action elicited instant reactions, with the electoral body not only voiding Yunusa-Ari’s action but equally placing him on an indefinite suspension.

