Today’s Headlines:Only Corps Members Will Handle BVAS -INEC Chair, CBN Renews Firm’s Payment License

Only Corps Members Will Handle BVAS -INEC Chair

The Independent National Electoral Commission INEC has expressed its readiness for Saturday’s Presidential and National Assembly Elections, insisting that only Corps members would handle the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System BVAS during the polls.

INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu disclosed this at the weekend when he inspected the International Conference Centre ICC, which has been designated as the National Collation Centre.

CBN Renews Firm’s Payment License

The Central Bank of Nigeria has renewed Cellulant’s Payment Service Solution Provider License in Nigeria.

According to the firm, this would enable it to continue to provide online and offline payment solutions, including collections, check-out, biller aggregation, and payout services.

Why APC Will Win Presidential Election – Keyamo

Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, has said the All Progressives Congress will win the February 25 presidential election, because it is the most popular party in Nigeria.

Keyamo, also a spokesperson for the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council, stated this when he appeared at the Agency of Nigeria Forum in Abuja.

Presidential Election: El-Rufai Will Betray You, Tinubu Warned

The All Progressives Congress, APC, presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, has been warned to be wary of Governor Nasir El-Rufai.

Deji Adeyanju, a socio-political activist, warned Tinubu to be prepared because El-Rufai would betray him when the time comes.

Osimhen Confirms He’s Not Injured

Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen has made an effort to calm anxious Napoli fans after confirming that he is not injured after he came off the pitch during their 2-0 win over Sassuolo, PUNCH Sports Extra reports.

The 24-year-old forward came off at the Mapei Stadium in the 84th minute of the Partenopei’s win over the Neroverdi and looked concerned as he spoke to the Napoli staff, pointing to his thigh and grimacing a little.

No Decision Yet On Presidential Candidate – NEF

A member of the Northern Elders Forum, Alhaji Seidu Baba, says the forum has yet to adopt anyone as its consensus presidential candidate. He also dismissed insinuations that the forum had adopted the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar.

Speaking on Saturday at a news conference in Abuja, he said, “There was an attempt to cajole and even force the NEF to adopt him (Atiku), showing how desperate he is. Many people believe, though the Governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, was condemning northern elders, it is believed, his real target was Atiku Abubakar.

