Today’s Headlines:One killed as gunmen invade APC campaign ground, Bola Tinubu Wins At Appeal Court, Floors Emeka Nwajiuba

Gunmen Invade APC Campaign Ground

Gunmen at the weekend killed one person at the campaign venue nof the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Ebonyi.

The wife of a journalist in the State narrowly escaped death during the attack as the gunmen shot at them.

Tinubu Wins Again At Appeal Court, Floors Nwajiuba

The Appeal Court in Abuja has dismissed another appeal filed by former Minster of State for Education, Emeka Nwajiuba against the APC’s presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

The Appeal Court on Friday dismissed the suit for lack of merit, saying the Appellant is a busy body and a meddlesome interloper.

INEC, Security Agencies To Meet Over Naira Protests

The Independent National Electoral Commission says it will meet security agencies over the protests in some parts of the country ahead of Saturday’s presidential and National Assembly elections. There have been protests in some parts of the country over the naira scarcity.

Speaking when he visited the training centre of the Presiding Officers and Assistant Presiding Officers I, II, and III in Abuja on Saturday, Yakubu said the protest was a security issue. He noted further that only the National Youths Service Corps members serving as election officers were authorised to handle the Bimodal Voter Authentication System during election.

Don’t Despair, Vote For Better Future- Okowa

Delta Governor and Vice-Presidential Candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator (Dr.) Ifeanyi Okowa, has advised Nigerians not to despair over the myriads of challenges plaguing the nation, saying Atiku-Okowa Presidency would restore hope in the country, if elected.

Okowa made the call at the grand finale of PDP Presidential Campaign in Yola on Saturday.

APC Displaying True Federalism- Keyamo

The spokesperson for the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) Mr Festus Keyamo, says the court case instituted by some APC governors over the Federal Government’s naira redesign policy is an indication of true federalism.

Keyamo said this when he spoke during Newsmen in forum at Abuja.

