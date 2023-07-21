Today’s Headlines:Ondo Monarchs Hold Prayer Session For Akeredolu; Peter Obi is the Choosing One-Charly boy

Ondo Monarchs Hold Prayer Session For Akeredolu

Monarchs in Ondo State, under the auspices of De 130 Krown Obas, on Thursday, organised a prayer session for Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, who has been sick for some months and has gone abroad for treatment.

The group, which comprises some first-class and second-class Obas in the state, also condemned the way some people in the state were allegedly playing politics with the health of the governor, saying such must stop.

The chairman of the group and Molokun of Atijere in the Ilaje Local Government Area of the state, Oba Samuel Adeoye, while speaking at the end of the session held in Akure, said, “The purpose of today’s meeting is to organise a special prayer for our governor because we are all aware that our governor has health challenges.

“As traditional rulers, we believe that there is a need for us to organise this special prayer, we can jointly pray for our governor to have a quick recovery so that he can join us as soon as possible.

Peter Obi is the Choosing One_Charly boy

Charly boy, a nigerian musician, has praised peter obi, the labour party’s presidential nominee in the recent 2023 election, describing him as the “chosen one.”

The former anambra governor is his “jesus on earth,” according to the veteran musician.

On wednesday, charly boy praised him for his humanitarian accomplishments and for assisting thousands of displaced people in various idp camps in mangu local government area of plateau state.

Unlike bandits, the niger delta agigators had legitimate demands. clark said that the niger delta agigators had legitimate demands.

INEC Bows To Pressure, Recognise Youth Party

The Independent National Electoral Commission has bowed to pressure and finally recognised the Youth Party as a registered political party in Nigeria.

The National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, INEC, Festus Okoye, in a statement on Thursday, said the commission recognised the Youth Party following an order by the Supreme Court.

INEC had moved to deregister some political parties in the build-up of the 2023 general elections, and the YP was among the parties marked for deregistration.

Not satisfied with the commission’s decision, the YP, which was registered with INEC on August 18, 2018, approached the Federal High Court and secured an order restraining the electoral umpire from deregistering it.

INEC appealed the Federal High Court judgment and the appellate court set aside the order restraining the commission from deregistering the YP.

“On further appeal by the party, the Supreme Court set aside the deregistration of the party.

“Based on the judgment of the Supreme Court, the commission interfaced with officials of the Youth Party on the modalities for its operation based on the Constitution, the Electoral Act 2022 and the regulations and guidelines of the commission.

Senate Writes SGF, NEMA Over flood threat

The Senate has written to the Secretary to the Government of the Federation and other federal agencies to urgently intervene to stop flooding Sagamu and other areas of Ogun East Senatorial District.

The letter also sought urgent provision of palliatives for victims.﻿

This followed the adoption of a motion moved by Senator Gbenga Daniel, on the flooding issues in Sagamu, Ijebu, and other areas in the country on July 5.﻿

Coming under a Motion on the “Urgent Need to Intervene in the Flooding Issues in Sagamu, Ijebu Areas of Ogun East Senatorial District,” the Ogun East senator brought the attention of the Senate to the challenge in his constituency and beyond.﻿

The Senate, after deliberation, then resolved to urge relevant ministries, departments and agencies to release funds as provided in the 2023 Appropriation Act for dredging of blocked canals and water bodies amongst others.

The Senate also urged the National Emergency Management Agency to send relief materials to affected victims in the Sagamu and Ijebu Areas of Ogun East Senatorial District.﻿

Consequently, the Clerk of the National Assembly was directed to write the relevant federal agencies to facilitate the Senate resolution promptly.﻿



