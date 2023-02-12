Today’s Headlines:Okowa visits families of killed security aides, Gunmen shoot Imo PDP ward chairman

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Okowa visits, condoles with families of killed security aides

Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta and Vice-Presidential Candidate of PDP, on Sunday visited and condoled with the families of police officers killed by gunmen in Anambra.

The deceased officers were Inspectors Lucky Aleh, Celestine Nwadiokwu and Jude Obuh, who were attached to Explosives Ordinances Disposal Unit at the Government House, Asaba.

They were reportedly ambushed and killed by gunmen at a spot along Ihiala-Orlu road in Anambra while on their way to Umuahia on official duty on Friday.

Okowa commiserated with the families and wives, Mrs Nwamaka Aleh and Mrs Juliet Obuh of Agbor Obi and Orogodo in Agbor, Ika South Local Government Area.

He also condoled with the wife, Mrs Onyeisi Nwadiokwu and the Nwadiokwu family of Owa Ekei, Ika North-East LGA of the state for the loss.

The governor prayed for the bereaved families and asked them to take solace in the fact that the deceased died in active service for the nation.

Photo credit || Twitter

He assured that the state government would continue to identify with them through the trying times.

Gunmen shoot Imo PDP ward chairman

Gunmen on Saturday night shot the Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party in the Ogbaku ward in the Mbaitoli Local Government Area of Imo State, Charles Oke.

Oke, our correspondent learnt on Sunday, was shot at in his country home at Umunomo Nsokpo in the Ogbaku community.

The PDP chieftain was shot around 8:59 pm by gunmen who gained access to his compound by scaling the fence while he was sleeping.

A community source said, “the PDP chairman was shot in his house by gunmen who were waiting for him in his compound.

“He was returning home when the criminals who already waiting for him in his compound attacked him.

“He raised the alarm and tried running into his house but he was shot in one of his legs. The attackers scaled the fence and ran away immediately.”

Our correspondent gathered that the victim was rushed to an undisclosed hospital where he was being treated.

Ekiti sues FG, CBN over New Naira policy

The Ekiti State Government has applied to be joined as a co-plaintiff in a suit against the Federal Government at the Supreme Court on the Naira redesign policy and the deadline by the CBN for the swapping of old notes for new ones.

Yinka Oyebode, the Special Adviser to Gov. Biodun Oyebanji on Media, announced this in a statement made available to newsmen in Ado-Ekiti on Sunday.

According to him, the application for joinder was filed on Friday at the Supreme Court by the Ekiti Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Dayo Apata, SAN, seeking three reliefs.

The statement said the suit, with the number SC/CV/162/2023, had Attorneys General of Kaduna State, Kogi State and Zamfara State as Plaintiffs, while the Attorney General of the Federation as the defendant.

The reliefs being sought by the Attorney General of Ekiti included leave of the court to join the applicants as a co-plaintiff

Some of the grounds of the application included acute shortage in the supply of Naira notes in the state since the announcement of the policy by the Federal Government through the CBN.

Parents, Chrisland School disagree over student’s death

Following the unfortunate death of a 12-year-old student of Chrisland High School, Lagos, Whitney Adeniran, during the school’s inter-house sports event on Thursday, the deceased’s parents have accused the school management of negligence.

The father, Michael Adeniran, and his wife, identified simply as Mrs Adeniran, took to social media at the weekend to seek public intervention to unravel the circumstances that may have led to their daughter’s sudden death while taking part in the sporting events.

They said the event was held at the Agege Stadium in Lagos, and that the student who was hale and hearty before leaving home on the said day was reported dead by the management.

But the school management has denied any wrongdoing, saying its officials took appropriate steps to save the deceased when she “slumped” at the stadium.

Gombe Police arrest suspected tricycle robber

Gombe State Police Command has arrested a commercial tricycle operator, popularly called Keke NAPEP, Sani Abdullahi, 28 years, a resident of Anguwa 3 quarters in Gombe, for alleged act of robbery.

The Command PPRO, ASP Mahid Mu’azu Abubakar, stated that, as crime takes another shape, “we, the Nigeria Police Force Gombe State Command under the leadership of CP Oqua Etim, will double efforts to fish out the criminal elements and bring them to book.”

According to him, on the 7th February 2023, at about 5 pm, tion Hattara, an operational outfit under the police force Gombe State command, intercepted a commercial tricycle operator.

He also stated that, on the said date, Insp. Hamza Muhammad, attached to 34 PMF Gombe, boarded a tricycle with his wife from the Gombe main market to Yalan- guruza quarters, Gombe, alongside the goods purchased from the market valued at #50,000.

The husband dropped along Bank road, leaving his wife to complete the journey to their resident. On arrival, the wife alighted with her child and before she could remove the food items, the suspect zoomed off with the items to an unknown destination.

INEC to decongest overcrowded polling units

The Independent National Electoral Commission on Sunday said overcrowded polling units will be decongested to smaller polling units in the same location on election day.

According to INEC, the decongestion will ease voting processes.

The commission said the list of registered voters in the 176,846 polling units nationwide will be displayed, urging eligible voters to confirm their location on the day of election.

The announcement read “The Independent National Electoral Commission in exercise of its powers under Section 40(2) of the Electoral Act, 2022 has allotted voters from overcrowded polling units to less congested polling units within the same location to promote a more pleasant and stress-free voting experience on Election Day.

“Furthermore, the list of registered voters in the 176,846 polling units nationwide will be on display at each polling unit prior to Election Day.

