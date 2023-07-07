Today’s Headlines:Ojukwu’s brother begs Tinubu_Release Nnamdi Kanu, PDP must not go down–Bode George

Release Nnamdi Kanu to end Southeast violence – Ojukwu’s brother begs Tinubu

Lotanna Ojukwu, younger brother to the late Biafra warlord, Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu, has suggested ways President Bola Tinubu can end the sit-at-home and insecurity challenge in the Southeast.

He urged Tinubu to discuss with Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, in an attempt to end the insecurity challenge in the region.

Lotanna said discussing with Kanu would subdue the pressure of the sit-at-home and insecurity.

Speaking on Arise Television’s Morning Show on Friday, Lotanna also urged the Federal Government to reach out to the Finnish government over the activities of Simon Ekpa.

The Finish-based Ekpa has been linked to the aggravated violence caused by the sit-at-home in the Southeast.

However, Lotanna said: “I appeal to Tinubu to step into this matter, one-fifth of the country is being held hostage, and people can go to work and their business. This has affected our economy and the morality of people who know what is happening.

“This is a terrible shame, the security situation is a no-hanging fruit to Tinubu, who has proven he is ready to tackle security issues. This is something he must attend to urgently.

G5: PDP must not go down – Bode George

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Bode George, has appealed to “those jumping ship” from the party to “calm down,” saying the party must not go down.

Chief George stated this in an interview with Arise TV on Wednesday.

George urged aggrieved members of the PDP to stay put and resolve the party’s problems.

Recall that the G5 — an aggrieved faction of the party — met with President Bola Tinubu at the state house in Abuja a few weeks ago.

Similarly, former governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike, and foremost member of the G5, had also met with the President several times.

The meetings have left the public with speculations that the members of the G5 were considering a defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Speaking on the issue, George said PDP members “must never allow this party to crack up.”

He said, “We are still in court, and everyone still thinks they can win. Until the court decides who actually won the election, it will be a futile exercise trying to bring all sides together.

Nigeria Is Safe For Foreign Investors–Akpabio

THE President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio has assured foreign investors of the safety of their investments in Nigeria.

He has reiterated that President Bola Tinubu-led commitment of the Fede Government would provide a conducive business environment for Foreign investors in the country.

Senator Akpabio who spoke yesterday in Abuja when he received in his office, the JAMPUR INTERNATIONAL GROUP FZE, led by the CEO, Mohanmed Shafiq, said, ” I welcome you on behalf of the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. Nigeria is very safe and ready for investors. I am aware you are already investing in Nigeria in the area of mining, power and trading. Thank you for employing Nigerians in your companies”.

In a statement from his Media Office, yesterday night, Akpabio noted that the decision of the Federal Government to put in place a single rate for foreign exchange was a deliberate attempt by the government to further assure foreign investors of the safety of their investments anywhere in the country.

The President of the Senate said, “The current administration has been able to normalize our foreign exchange rate by having only one window. Investing in Nigeria is worth the while because of the returns in investments based on our population of over 200 million and the land mass.

Olowere’s death, huge loss to Christendom, Oyo – Makinde

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has described the death of Prophet Michael Ojo, founder of the Christ Apostolic Church, (CAC), Oke-Agbara, Asi Bodija, as a huge loss to Christendom and the entire Oyo State.

This is contained in a condolence message signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Sulaimon Olanrewaju, and made available to newsmen in Ibadan on Thursday.

Makinde expressed his condolences to the leadership of the CAC Worldwide, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Oyo State branch and the immediate family of the deceased.

He described the late prophet, popularly called Baba Olowere, as a worthy father of faith “and one of God’s generals, who have given their all to ensure the continued prosperity of Oyo State through their prayers and other contributions”.

The governor said that the late cleric would be highly missed by his followers, admirers and the Christian faithful in the state.

He said: “I received the news of the death of Prophet Michael Ojo Olowere, with shock.

“Baba lived his life serving God and humanity. He was a God’s General who sought the good of Oyo State and Nigeria and contributed his quota to making it happen.

“We have lost a worthy father of faith in Oyo State.

“I condole with the CAC Worldwide, the Oyo State CAN, the members of CAC Oke-Agbara, Asi Bodija and the entire people of the state.

“I pray that God will grant him eternal rest and give all of us the fortitude to bear this loss.”

