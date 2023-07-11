Today’s Headlines:Oil Theft: Security Operatives Set Seized Vesel Ablaze, Plateau Govt Relaxes Curfew In Mangu LGA

Oil Theft: Security tives Set Seized Vessel Ablaze

Photo credit: channels television

Security tives of the Joint Task Force, tion Delta Safe, in collaboration with Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited, have set ablaze an intercepted vessel carrying barrels of stolen crude oil in the Escravos area of Delta State.

The vessel was set ablaze by a military helicopter. The vessel allegedly owned by a Nigerian registered company, was heading to Cameroon with the cargo onboard when it was apprehended at an offshore location with the captain and crew members onboard. According to the Executive Director of tions and Technical at Tantita Security, Captain.

(Photo credit: Google)

Plateau Govt Relaxes Curfew In Mangu LGA

Photo credit: channels television

The Plateau State Government has announced a review of the 24-hour curfew earlier imposed on Mangu Local Government Area (LGA) which is now to be observed between 7 pm to 6 am.

According to a statement signed by the Director of Press and Public Affairs, Bere Gyang, the State Security Council decided to relax the curfew after a review of the situation in the LGA.

The security council also put into consideration to allow students to participate in the ongoing National Examination Council (NECO) and Junior Secondary School Certificate Examination (JSSCE).

Wike Must Serve In Tinubu’s Cabinet – Fayose

Photo credit: Premium times

A former governor of Ekiti State, Ayo Fayose, has made a case for President Bola Tinubu to include Nyesom Wike in his cabinet.

Mr Wike, a former governor of Rivers State, led the G5, a group of five Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)’s governors, which rebelled against the PDP national leadership and the party’s 2023 presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

Mr Wike worked against Atiku in the election and aided Mr Tinubu’s victory in Rivers.

Amnesty International Warns African Government

Photo credit: Sahara reporters

Global human rights body, Amnesty International (AI), has called on West and Central African states to stop persecuting human rights defenders who expose corruption, bribery and abuse of office and instead take concrete and effective measures to protect and support them.

The global human rights organisation made the appeal in a statement to mark 20th anniversary of the African Union Convention on Preventing and Combating Corruption.

