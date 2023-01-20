Today’s Headlines:OBJ Insists Obi Better Than Other Candidates;Ortom’s Convoy In Auto Crash

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

OBJ Insists Obi Better Than Other Candidates

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has said that only an “unpatriotic and bad Nigerian” would vote for a candidate with bad character.

Obasanjo spoke on Thursday in Abeokuta, the capital of Ogun State, while featuring in an interactive session of the Experiential Leadership in Africa with the theme “Executive Decisions, Indecisions, and Leadership Development in Africa.”

While defending his choice of Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi, the former president said Obi was his preferred candidate for the presidency.

Ortom’s Convoy In Auto Crash

Several persons including two members of the Benue State House of Assembly were injured when the convoy of the state governor, Samuel Ortom, was involved in a car crash.

The accident occurred on Friday morning when the governor and the Peoples Democratic Party supporters were traveling to the Utokon community of Ado Local Government Area in continuation of the party governorship campaign rally.

Our correspondent reports that the incident occurred when the driver of a branded bus fully loaded with PDP supporters lost control and rammed into three vehicles; a Jeep, a security vehicle, and another bus in the convoy.

Keyamo Files Suit Seeking Atiku’s Arrest

Following the expiration of his 72-hour ultimatum, the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Mr Festus Keyamo(SAN), on Friday, approached the Federal High Court in Abuja for an order to compel the arrest and prosecution of the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar.

Cited as 2nd to 4th defendants in his suit are the Code of Conduct Bureau, CCB; the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission, ICPC, and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

Keyamo is the Director of Public Affairs of the Presidential Campaign Council, PCC, of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, with Bola Tinubu as its presidential candidate.

Bandits Abduct School Children In Nasarawa

The Nasarawa State Police Command has confirmed the abduction of some pupils of LGEA Primary School, Alwaza, Alwaza community, Doma local government area of the state in the early hours of Friday.

DSP Rahman Nansel, the state Police Public Relations Officer, who confirmed the incident, said already, a joint team of Police, military and vigilante men have been mobilised and dispatched on the trail of the abductors, reported to be on motorcycles.

A source also confirmed to DAILY POST that the attack happened in the early hours of Friday.

