Today’s Headlines:OBJ; Faults Appointments Of Former IGPs, Buhari Prepares For May 29 Handover, sets up transition council

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Obasanjo Faults Appointments Of Former IGPs As PSC Chairmen

Photo Credit: Dailytrust

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo on Thursday in Abuja frowned on the appointment of former Inspectors General of Police (IGPs) as chairmen of the Police Service Commission (PSC).

President Muhammadu Buhari appointed former IGP Musiliu Smith as chairman of the PSC in 2018. He resigned in 2022 and retired Justice Clara Ogunbiyi took over as acting chairman.

In January 2023, the president appointed another retired IGP Solomon Arase as substantive chairman of the PSC.

Obasanjo expressed his misgivings when he spoke at the public presentation of a book, “Policing the Nigeria Police,’’ authored by a former chairman of the PSC, Chief Simon Okeke.

Buhari prepares for May 29 handover, sets up transition council

Photo Credit: Vanguard

AHEAD of the May 29 handover to the next administration, President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the establishment of a presidential transition council.

The development was announced yesterday in a statement by Willie Bassey, director of information in the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF).

The presidential transition council will coordinate the activities geared towards ensuring a smooth transition of power from the current administration to the next.

Naira Swap/Cashless Policy May Affect Troops – NSA

Photo Credit: Dailytrust

The National Security Adviser (NSA), Maj.-Gen. Mohammed Monguno (retd), has said that the change of currency and cashless policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), if not well thought out, may affect the operations of troops in the field.

Monguno made the observation when he appeared before an ad hoc committee of the House of Representatives on change of currency and cashless policy on Thursday in Abuja.

LP knocks Seun Kuti for accusing Obi of tax evasion

Photo Credit: Punch

The Labour Party Campaign Council has denied allegations by singer, Seun Kuti,that the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, and his family do not pay tax to the Anambra State government, where the presidential hopeful was former governor.

Seun, who is a son of the late fiery Afrobeat legend, Fela Kuti, made the claim in the heat of the ongoing political debate between him and a fellow musician, Peter Okoye, alias Mr P of P-Square, on social media.

Kuti, in an interview with the online platform Mic On Podcast hosted by Channels TV’s Seun Okinbaloye, on Monday, had described Obi as the Internet’s favourite and a capitalist and an opportunist who can’t deliver Nigeria.

Photo Credit: Google ﻿

Nasu001 (

)