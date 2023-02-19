This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Today’s Headlines:Obi’s Presidential Ambition Dead On Arrival—Tambuwal:10 States Move Against Buhari

The Director General of the Atiku/Okowa campaign and Governor of Sokoto State, Alhaji Aminu Tambuwal has described the Presidential ambition of the Labour Party Candidate, Mr Peter Obi as dead on arrival

Tambuwal said this at the grand finale of the PDP’s presidential campaign rally held in Yola, Adamawa.

The Sokoto Governor said, “ I commend all our party leaders and members for all the efforts, when the campaign started, we had 18 contestants and the leading candidate is Atiku and the leading ticket is Atiku/Okowa. We are not ethnic bigots.

We presented candidates that are ready for the election and serve Nigerians. Other candidates don’t have the experiences of Atiku and Okowa.

“As a former Speaker, I know the difference and it is only Atiku/Okowa that can move the country forward. The ticket reflects pan Nigeria. We won’t vote for APC, again.

Tambuwal criticized Labour Party candidate, Peter Obi saying his presidential ambition is dead and buried.

The Sokoto governor said, “When Peter Obi was governor of Anambra he didn’t conduct one local govt election.

10 States Move Against Buhari

Ten states of the federation have asked the Supreme Court to set aside the pronouncement of the President Muhammadu Buhari banning old N500 and N1,000 notes.

In Suit No SC/CV/162/2023, filed on Friday by their counsel, A.J. Owonikoko (SAN), the governors urged the apex court to declare the president’s directives in his Thursday’s broadcast as unconstitutional.

The plaintiffs in the suit are the Attorneys General (AGs) of Kaduna, Kogi, Zamfara, Ondo, Ekiti, Katsina, Ogun, Cross River, Sokoto, and Lagos states while the defendants are the Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami (SAN), as well as the AGs of Bayelsa and Edo states.

The plaintiffs in a 12-ground application argued that Buhari’s directive extending the validity of old N200 notes for 60 days and his ban of old N500 and N1,000 notes are “unconstitutional overreach and usurpation of the judicial power” of the Supreme Court as the case is already before the apex court.

El-Rufai Spoke Truth On New Naira_FFK

Director of Special Media Projects & 50mindstions & New Media, Tinubu/Shettima Pres. Campaign Council, Femi Fani-Kayode has commended Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna state for his stance on the new naira policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN.

Fani-Kayode described El-Rufai as the “hero of the moment.”

Reacting to the development, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in a series of tweets on Saturday stated, “The hero of the moment is @elrufai. He has spoken truth and @fkeyamo has confirmed that truth most eloquently and courageously on Channels TV’s ‘Politics Today’ last night.

“Those that hatched and plotted the conspiracy to stop BAT and are attempting to set our nation ablaze and destroy our democracy have failed.

Next Saturday this matter will finally be concluded, the hopes of the conspirators shall be dashed and our collective enemies shall not only be roundly humiliated and convincingly defeated but also confined to the dustbin.

EFCC Vows To Clamp Down On Saboteurs

In a bid to fight financial crisis arising from the new Naira notes swap, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) says it is ready to clamp down on Nigerians who are trying to sabotage the efforts put in place by the CBN.

The Chairman of the EFCC, Abdulrasheed Bawa, made the pronouncement on Saturday at Police Training College, Endehu Hill, Nasarawa State shortly after the passing out parade of Detective Assistant Cadet Course 3 of 2022.

Bawa said the programme started when Nigeria was undergoing the new Naira note swap, noting that the success story was that Nigeria had come to realise that it was the policy of the government and it had to be implemented even though it came with a lot of challenges

He added that the government is trying hard to solve the problem as the results are becoming a reality because everyone has seen it, and in a long run everyone is going to benefit from it.”

“EFCC now has their own offices in all the state of the federation with the help of other officials including CBN, those with bad intentions will be fished out.”

