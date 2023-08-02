Today’s Headlines:Obi’s Phone’s Goes Missing During PEPC Sitting;Mass Protest Holds As Scheduled-NLC

Peter Obi’s phone’s goes missing during PEPC sitting

The phone of the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the February 25 presidential election, Mr. Peter Obi was allegedly stolen on Tuesday at the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) sitting at the Court of Appeal in Abuja.

Obi, who was dressed in his usual black attires sat close to his running mate, Ahmed Baba Datti through out the court’s proceedings.

It was after the Court’s proceedings in his petition challenging the declaration of Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the winner of the February 25 presidential election that, Obi discovered that his mobile phone was missing.

Mass Protest Holds As Scheduled -NLC

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) last night dashed any hope that the much-talked about nationwide mass action scheduled to commence today would be shelved.

This was confirmed in a statement titled, “We have neither reconsidered nor suspended the nationwide protest” signed by Mr. Joe Ajaero, president of the workers union.

He urged workers and Nigerians to disregard any insinuation that the mass protest had been called off, noting that Nigerians had been fully mobilised to show their opposition to the hike in the pump price of petrol and other anti-people policies of government.

The statement came shortly after Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, said Federal Government was optimistic labour would call off their proposed mass action.

It read: “We want to inform all Nigerians that we have just risen from a meeting with the Federal Government where we sought to get them to listen to the demands of the people and workers of Nigeria.

“The outcome of this meeting earlier today (yesterday) has, however, not changed anything or the course which we have set for ourselves tomorrow (today) as custodians of the interests and desires of Nigerian workers and people.”

Court Grants Emefiele Leaves To Serve DSS

Justice Nicholas Oweibo of the Federal High Court in Lagos on Tuesday granted the suspended Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, leave to serve the Director General, Department of State Services, Mr Yusuf Bichi, the order of the court admitting him to bail and directing his remand in the custody of the Nigerian Correctional Service.

Justice Oweibo granted the order following an ex parte application moved by Emefiele’s counsel, Mrs Ogonnaya Sonuga.

The DSS had last week arraigned Emefiele before the judge on two counts bordering illegal possession of firearms.

The DSS said it found Emefiele in possession of a single-barrel shotgun and 123 rounds of live ammunition without licences.

But the defendant pleaded not guilty and was granted N20m bail with one surety in like sum.

The surety is to file two passport photographs and an affidavit of means. The defendant is to deposit his passport with the court, or if he has none, to depose an affidavit that he has none,” the judge stated.

Justice Oweibo ordered that Emefiele should be remanded in the Ikoyi facility of the Nigerian Correctional Service pending the perfection of the bail conditions

Lagos Trains LG Auditors

The Lagos State Office of Auditor-General for Local Governments has held a training programme for auditors in local governments across the state on effective communication and professional writing skills.

The Permanent Secretary/Auditor-General, Mr Obafemi Ogunlana, stated at the commencement of the five-day in-house training for Audit Team Leads, that auditors must be above the board in the discharge of their duties, a statement said late Monday.

Charging participants to be vast in communication and professional writing skills, Ogunlana advised them to use the opportunity of the training to enhance their proficiency in report writing to achieve professional and career excellence.

Gone are the days when auditors just do the barest minimum. Today’s auditors are expected to rise to the occasion by mastering skills that directly and indirectly contribute to their work delivery. And that is why we are having this training at a time like this,” Ogunlana said.

The participants expressed appreciation to the Governor of Lagos State, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, for his continuous support for capacity building in the Lagos State workforce, which, according to them, is in line with the T.H.E.M.E.S.+ Agenda of his administration.

