Today’s Headlines:Obi Will Not Win Presidential Poll–Prophet Bempah, Court Extends Order Stopping Wike Suspension

Obi Will Not Win Presidential Poll–Prophet Bempah

The General Overseer of Authority Arena Ministry Nationwide Prophet Boateng Tony Bempah has declared the presidential candidate of the Labour Party(LP) Peter Obi will not win the February 25 presidential poll.

Bempah spoke on Tuesday after an all-night service at his Benue State Branch.

He said the Labour Party presidential candidate lacks the wherewithal to fix the nation’s mirage of problems.

He said the country was passing through its most trying moment and needs someone with good knowledge of where things started nosediving to restore its glory.

Court extends order stopping Wike’s suspension

A Federal High Court in Abuja has extended the order restraining the Peoples Democratic Party from suspending or expelling Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike.

The court extended the interim order it made on February 2, restraining the PDP and its leadership from making suspension or expulsion moves on the Governor.

Respondents in the suit include the PDP; the National Working Committee of the party; the National Executive Council; its Chairman, Iyiocha Ayu; the National Secretary, Samuel Anyanwu; and the Independent National Electoral Commission.

Wike had through his lawyer, Mr Joshua Musa, SAN, informed the court that the first to fifth respondents served him with a counter-affidavit they filed in opposition to the suit.

Southwest LP members dump Obi for Tinubu

Some leaders of the Labour Party (LP) in the Southwest region who have decided to pitch their tent with the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu were formally received into the party yesterday.

LP Leader in the Southwest, Omotoso Banji, who led other leaders to join the APC, described the LP as a shaky platform. He predicted that the party’s presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, would not score up to 1000 votes in the region.

Amid Attacks: Our desperation should be about making Nigeria work – Obi

The Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party,LP, Mr. Peter Obi has urged his political opponents not to be desperate about power but making Nigeria work again.

Obi who condemned the attack on his supporters in Lagos on Saturday, on Channels Television ‘Politics Today’, insisted that attacks be it verbal or physical should be discouraged in campaigns.

He said: “Our desperation should be how to get Nigeria working again, attend to the poor masses and not be desperate to the traditional politics of violence. We are appealing that such should not continue.

