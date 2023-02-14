This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Today’s Headlines:Obi Will Not Win Presidential Poll–Bempah;SouthWest LP Members Dump Obi For Tinubu

Obi Will Not Win Presidential Poll–Prophet Bempah

Photo Credit:The Nation

The General Overseer of Authority Arena Ministry Nationwide Prophet Boateng Tony Bempah has declared the presidential candidate of the Labour Party(LP) Peter Obi will not win the February 25 presidential poll.

Bempah spoke on Tuesday after an all-night service at his Benue State Branch.

He said the Labour Party presidential candidate lacks the wherewithal to fix the nation’s mirage of problems.

He said the country was passing through its most trying moment and needs someone with good knowledge of where things started nosediving to restore its glory.

Bempah declared that the country will be governed by someone with vast knowledge of the economy, security and other critical areas.

S’West LP Members Dump Obi For Tinubu

Photo Credit:The Nation

Some leaders of the Labour Party (LP) in the Southwest region who have decided to pitch their tent with the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu were formally received into the party yesterday.

LP Leader in the Southwest, Omotoso Banji, who led other leaders to join the APC, described the LP as a shaky platform. He predicted that the party’s presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, would not score up to 1000 votes in the region.

Other leaders of LP that defected along with Omotoso were the party’s chairman in Osun State, Tunde Omotunde and his Ekiti State counterpart, Alabi Adeeyo, Ondo LP Secretary, Omowumi Olosola and Stella Alabi from the Lagos State chapter.

Omotoso said leaders of Southwest LP decided to quit the party because it was not viable and lacked the clout to win the forthcoming election.

Photo Credit:Google

Tinubu Has Political ll To Deliver- Nnamani

Photo Credit:The Nation

Former Enugu Governor Senator Chimaroke Nnamani has lauded the exploits of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu (BAT).

The Enugu East Senator said the former Lagos Governor improved the health sector significantly.

Nnamani, in a statement in Abuja, said it is to Tinubu’s credit that HIV/AIDS prevalence in Lagos state decreased from 6.7 per cent to 3.5per cent between 1999 and 2007 while more than 2,000 women received prevention of mother to Child Transmission (PMTCT) in 10 PMTCT centres set up to prevent the disease.

He recalled that Tinubu kick-started the rollback malaria programme under which more than 3.6 million patients received free treatment and over one million treated nets as well as BCC/IEC supplied, respectively.

Jang, Lalong Trade Words Over G-5 Govs

Photo Credit:The Nation

The argument over which presidential candidate has the support of Governor Nyesom Wike‘s led G-5 Governors has made Senator Jonah Jang and Governor Simon Lalong exchange words.

While Plateau Governor Lalong believed strongly the G-5 Governors are working underground for the APC presidential candidate Bola Ahmed Tinubu, his predecessor, Jang is of the view the G-5 cannot work for Tinubu.

Jang vehemently berated Lalong over his claim in a statement signed by Clinton Garuba in Jos at the weekend.

Responding to the statement of Jang in Jos, Plateau Media and Publicity of the APC PCC, Sylvanus Naman said Jang got it wrong over his comments on Lalong’s claim.

Content created and supplied by: YAHAYA (via 50minds

News )

#Todays #HeadlinesObi #Win #Presidential #PollBempahSouthWest #Members #Dump #Obi #TinubuToday’s Headlines:Obi Will Not Win Presidential Poll–Bempah;SouthWest LP Members Dump Obi For Tinubu Publish on 2023-02-14 15:36:20