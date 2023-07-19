Today’s Headlines:Obi Visits Plateau IDPs, Donates Cash, Food item;Fuel: FG Unfair To Nigerians—CUPP

Obi Visits Plateau IDPs, Donates Cash, Food item

Photo Credit:Vanguard papers

The Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP, Mr. Peter Obi on Wednesday visited and commiserated with the Plateau State Government and the people of Mangu LGA of the State over the recent attacks and killings of over 200 people and the displacement of thousands of villagers.

Before proceeding to see the displaced persons, Mr. Obi visited the State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang at Government House in Jos where he stated he was visiting to “show support to the people and also commiserate with them over the needless killings that have claimed several lives and properties in some local government areas of the State.”

He added, “I would like to commend the Governor for his relentless efforts to see that these killings stop. For us as Nigerians, it is time to be with our people, especially in this trying period. Nigerians cannot continue to get killed in their homes unprovoked and we fold our arms. We cannot compensate for a life lost we can only show support. We must do everything within our means to bring this barbaric killing to an end.

“We must go back to the Plateau we used to know. A Plateau where people from various parts of life come to organize events and enjoy the beauty of the Plateau. I call on Security Agencies to collaborate and bring these perpetrators to justice.

FG Unfair To Nigerians — CUPP

Photo Credit:Punch papers

The Coalition of United Political Parties on Wednesday faulted the hike in the price of fuel describing it as crazy and driving inflation to the rooftops.

The CUPP in a statement by its co-Spokesperson, Mark Adebayo, in Abuja, frowned at the sudden increase barely a month after the fuel price was hiked over 300 per cent.

He said, “It has come to the attention of the CUPP the sudden and surreptitious increase yet again in the pump prices of petrol by NNPCL which has immediately started having negative domino effects on all other commodities and services in the country and further drowning most Nigerians into excruciating poverty and unprecedented economic woes.

“This subsidy removal scheme is increasingly looking like a scam to cage Nigerians inside a preprogrammed regime of socioeconomic slavery dictated by leadership insensitivity. This is not about opposition Parties. The opposition actually felt that the President had something better to offer Nigerians after the subsidy removal but what we are witnessing now is a double negative impact on Nigerians in every way imaginable.

“The way NNPCL is behaving now suggests that there is a hidden agenda of crazy and unending fuel price hikes that will be driving inflation to the rooftops and making life increasingly unbearable for Nigerians generally.”

The CUPP spokesperson slammed the government for abandoning the citizens to unpredictable market forces without a policy on palliatives.

Photo Credit:Google

I’ll Deliver On My Promises Inspite OF Challenges_Tinubu Tells Nigerians

Photo Credit:The Guardian Nigeria

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has told Nigerians that he will deliver on the promises he made inspite of the challenges currently facing the country.

Tinubu said this on Wednesday in his address to Muslims to usher in the New Islamic Year while imploring them to imbibe the important values of patience, perseverance, and faithfulness, which were the hallmarks of Prophet Muhammad.

He also urged the public to engage in prayers and supplications to God Almighty to direct and protect the path to greatness and prosperity of Nigeria.

“As we persevere and struggle to confront our present challenges and the temporary pain we experience, I enjoin you to remain hopeful that there is light and prosperity at the end of the tunnel,” Tinubu said.

“My team and I are leaving no stone unturned in our bid to deliver on the promises we made, in spite of the present difficulties.

“As we usher in the New Islamic Year, I urge you all to engage in prayers and supplications to God Almighty to direct and protect our path to greatness and prosperity in Nigeria.

Reps Reject call for Suspension And New fuel price of N617

Photo Credit:Vanguard papers

House of Representatives on Wednesday resolved to set up an ad-hoc committee to look into the continued increase in fuel pump prices, especially the recent one.

They will also look into the proposed palliative measures to be taken to ameliorate the sufferings of Nigerians.

The resolutions followed a motion of urgent national importance titled “The need to investigate the incessant increase in fuel pump price” moved at the plenary by Hon. Ikenga Ugochinyere.

Moving the motion, Ugochinyere noted that the incessant hike in fuel prices has in turn caused hardship for Nigerians.

According to him, the high cost of transportation will in the coming days lead to a hike in food prices in the market, stressing that the increase will bring untold hardship to the people.

He said: “Mr Speaker, this is the people’s House and we represent the Nigeria people, very soon, with the way things are going, fuel will be sold for 1,000 per litre.

“On Tuesday 18th July, 2023 Petrol Pump Price was increased from N537 to N617 by Petrol marketers, without conferring with the relevant government agencies.

PDP Expresses Confidence In Judiciary

Photo Credit:The Guardian Nigeria

Ahead of the awaited delivery of judgement by the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal ( PEPT), the Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP) has expressed confidence in the ability of the judiciary to deliver a fair judgement that will be acceptable to the parties concerned.

Director of Strategy and Research of the PDP presidential campaign Council, Pedro Obaseki, in an interview with journalists in Abuja on Wednesday, expressed confidence that the judges will summon the courage to address issues raised by the opposition parties in the 2023 Presidential election

Obaseki who specifically referred to the petition by the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) seeking the nullification of President Bola Tinubu and Kashim Shetimma’s victory in the 2023 election, noted that the “issue of eligibility is key”.

According to him, “the first thing is eligibility; if 10 people follow me to run a race, I can begin to question who won, only if those 10 people were qualified. That is what has been thrown up by the APM petition.

“It looked at whether Tinubu could have run for the polls, and if he could, was his nomination by his party valid. This is a constitutional problem, a question that the court must answer because it is the foundation of the entire race from the beginning.”

The presiding judge, Justice Haruna Tsammani had recently reserved judgement in the petition until a date to be communicated to the parties, shortly after they had adopted their final written addresses.

El_Zaxks (

)