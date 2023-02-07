Today’s Headlines:Obi Urges Nigerians To Play Their Part To Rescue Nigeria, CBN’ll Not Be Used To Frustrate 2023 Polls—Emiefele

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Obi Urges Nigerians To Play Their Part To Rescue Nigeria

The Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has urged all Nigerians to join him and his running mate Datti Baba-Ahmed in their undertaking to rescue the country from its alleged gradual slip to anarchy.

Speaking in Abuja at a book presentation in his honor titled ‘Peter Obi: Many Voices, One Perspective’, the former Anambra State governor reiterated his commitment to turn the fortunes of the country around if elected later this month.

He appealed to youths who had registered to go out and get their permanent voter cards (PVCs) to enable them participate in the elections later this month as their future depends on it.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), last month, said the 2023 elections belong to young people who make up the bulk of the voting population.

CBN Will Not Be Used To Frustrate Poll—Emiefele

Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Godwin Emiefele has said that the apex will not allow itself to be used to frustrate the forthcoming general elections.

Emiefele, who spoke when the Chairman of Independent National Electoral Comission(INEC) Prof Mahmood Yakubu led 11 National Commissioners on a visit to the Bank, said the CBN will make available every cash needed to pay logistics for the success of the elections.

He was responding to a request from Yakubu that the CBN should find a way of addressing scarcity of currency across the country 17 days to the Presidential and National Assembly elections since some service providers to the commission were “unbanned”.

Hw said: “The CBN will no allow itself to be used as agents to frustrate tye forth cing election which is a positive assignment.

“If you require cash to pay some of your service providers, we will make it available to you. We will not allow ourselves to be seen as agents that frustrate a genuine assignment”.

Naira scarcity: Enemies of democracy want to create confusion —Tinubu

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congres, Bola Tinubu, has said that enemies of Nigeria’s democracy want to create confusion ahead of the elections using the fuel and naira scarcity.

This is as the APC flag bearer also appealed to Nigerians for calm over the lingering fuel and naira scarcity bitting hard on the country.

The former Lagos State governor, who spoke in Abuja on Tuesday, said what the “enemies of democracy” want to achieve, is to create a state of national siege and tension capable of disrupting the coming general elections.

Nobody Will Get Buhari’s 1.9m Kano Votes Of 2015 – LP’s Baba-Ahmed

The vice-presidential candidate of Labour Party (LP), Datti Baba-Ahmed, has said the over 1.9 million votes President Muhammadu Buhari got in Kano State during the 2015 presidential election will not be won by any one candidate in the forthcoming election.

With 1,903,999 votes, Buhari of the All Progressives Congress (APC) defeated the Peoples Democratic Party’s Goodluck Jonathan who had 215,779 votes in the North’s most populous state.

“The northern Nigerian votes that were waiting to make up the difference which either of the two other runners-up were hoping to get, [it] turned out that they are not getting it,” Baba-Ahmed said during a live appearance on Channels Television’s special election programme The 2023 Verdict on Tuesday.

“The heavy punchers – Kano, for example – is now a watershed of what its votes used to be. In 2015, the 1.9 million votes of Kano, nobody can aspire to have that which of course Buhari punched Jonathan with the final blow. Nobody is going to get that in Kano.”

Atiku Vows To Invest In Oil Exploration In Northern Nigeria

The presidential candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has pledged to ensure smooth exploration of petroleum resources discovered in Bauchi and Gombe states if elected as the next of Nigeria.

He also promised to inject the required amount of money for the empowerment of a number of youth and women with a view to discouraging restiveness and other forms of anti-social behavior across the country.

Atiku disclosed this in Bauchi while addressing a crowd of supporters during the PDP Presidential Campaign Rally at Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Stadium in Bauchi.

JUST IN: Rivers court remands Atiku supporters in prison till March 22

A Magistrate Court sitting in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, has remanded over 20 persons arrested in connection with a meeting by members of the Atiku Support Organisation in the state correctional centre.

They were arraigned on counts of conspiracy, cultism, and unlawful gathering.

Chief Magistrate Collins Ali after refusing bail application by the defence counsel directed that the suspects be remanded in the correctional centre, before adjourning proceedings to March 22, 2023 for bail consideration.

