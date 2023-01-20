Today’s Headlines:Obi Takes Campaign To Plateau, Meets Gbong Gwom Jos, Man Arrested With 29 PVCs In Kano

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Obi Takes Campaign To Plateau, Meets Gbong Gwom Jos

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) Peter Obi has taken his campaign to Plateau, North Central, Nigeria.

There, the former Anambra State governor visited the Gbong Gwom of Jos Jacob Gyang Buba at his palace.

While addressing the monarch, Obi said he has advised donor agencies in his recent trips abroad to stop giving Nigeria aid.

His argument is that is capable of being a great nation with the right leadership.

﻿The LP flagbearer was accompanied by his running mate Datti Baba-Ahmed, the party’s National Chairman Julius Abure, and a former Secretary to the Government of the Federation Babchir Lawal among others.

Man Arrested With 29 Pvcs In Kano

The Kano police command has arrested a suspect, Abdullahi Hayin Hago, over allegedly being in possession of 29 copies of Permanent Voter’s Cards (PVCs) belonging to unsuspecting members of the community which is contrary to the electoral act 2022 as amended.

This comes a few weeks after one Aminu Ali was apprehended for unlawful possession of voter cards and arraigned before Magistrate Court 70 in the State.

According to the State Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO), SP Abdullahi Kiyawa who confirmed the arrest said that the suspect, aged 45, was arrested at Dawaki East of Dawakin Tofa Local Government area of Kano.

He disclosed that based on information and surveillance, the suspect was reportedly sighted with 29 copies of the PVCs at a business centre photo-coping the suspected cards.

SP Kiyawa however stated that the suspect has been transferred to the Criminal Investigation Department of Kano State Police Command for discreet investigation.

Ortom’s campaign convoy involves in accident

Three persons including two House of Assembly members in Benue state are reportedly in a critical condition as several others persons are injured in an accident involving Governor Samuel Ortom’s led campaign convoy in Utonkon, Ado local government area of the state.

Our correspondent gathered that the accident happened at about 10:50am on Friday when the Governor Ortom was leading his entourage to Igumale, in continuation of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP), governorship campaign across the state.

Eyewitness accounts said trouble started when the driver of a bus loaded with the PDP supporters lost control and rammed into a Jeep, a security vehicle and another bus in the convoy.

The motorcade in the convoy consisted of the state’s deputy governor, Engr Benson Abounu, Senator Abba Moro, House of Representatives and House of Assembly members from Benue south district among other top government and party officials in the state.

The eyewitness said, “the state legislators that were injured were member representing Kwande West State Constituency, Mr Sugh Abanyi and member representing Guma state constituency, Mr William Ortyom.

“The accident involved four vehicles namely a bus, Hilux and two jeeps.”

Gunmen kidnap six primary school pupils in Nasarawa

Some primary schools have been abducted in Doma local government area of Nasarawa.

The pupils were of the Local Government Education Authority in Alwaza community, Nigeria Tribune learned.

The children aged between six and eight were said to have been abducted at about 7:00 am on Friday, while on their way to school.

The incident is the first case of kidnapping involving school children in the State.

The development was confirmed by the state police command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Ramhan Nansel.

DSP Nansel said a joint patrol team comprising police and military personnel as well as vigilantes have been deployed to the affected area on rescue mission.

He said the Commissioner of Police, Mr Maiyaki Baba has visited the community where he interacted with the parents of the victims.

He assured me that the pupils would be rescue in no time.

Our correspondent gathered that the deputy governor, Emmanuel Akabe, who is from the local government area also visited the community.

G5 govs confused, says ex-APC spokesperson

A former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress, Yekini Nabena, has described the five aggrieved Peoples Democratic Party’s governors as “a bunch of confused leaders, incapable of determining who wins next month’s election”.

This is even as the APC chieftain warned leaders of the party to desist forthwith from interfacing with the aggrieved governors.

The five PDP governors include Nyesom Wike, Samuel Ortom, Seyi Makinde, Okezie Ikpeazu and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Rivers, Benue, Oyo, Abia and Enugu states respectively.

Speaking at a brief interactive session on Friday in Abuja, the former APC spokesman noted that apart from Wike, the other four governors lack the electoral mileage to determine the direction of the election.

According to Nabena, the electoral reforms introduced by the Independent National Electoral Commission will make it impossible for any governor to manipulate election outcomes in favour of any candidate.

“The G-5 governors are confused and handicapped whether as PDP men or as supporters of any opposition party.

Gunmen Kidnap Monarch’s Wives, six children in Taraba

The reign of terror has once again resurfaced in Taraba state following the abduction of eight family members of a second-class chief in the state.

It was gathered that two wives and six children of the chief of Mutumbiyu in the Gassol local government area of Taraba state, Justice Sani Muhammed (rtd) was whisked away by kidnappers.

The abduction was said to have occurred at the residence of the monarch in Jalingo, the state capital while he was away.

The state police command has also confirmed the incident.

Spokesman of the police in Taraba, DSP Usman Abdullahi said efforts to rescue the abducted persons have commenced.

