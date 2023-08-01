Today’s Headlines:Obi Panics As He Misplaces Phones During Tribunal Session, Chopper Crashes In Ikeja, Lagos

Obi panics as he misplaces phones during tribunal session

Photo Credit: The Cable

Peter Obi, presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), on Tuesday, misplaced his two mobile phones at the tribunal session in Abuja.

Obi had arrived at the tribunal accompanied by Datti Baba-Ahmed, vice presidential candidate, Chimamanda Adichie, award-winning novelist and other political associates.

Photo Credit: Google

In a trending video, Obi was seen looking distraught while he searched for the devices.

“I came in with two of them (phones) here,” he told Datti who sought to know what was wrong.

Chopper Crashes In Ikeja, Lagos

Photo Credit: Channeltv

A small aircraft has crashed in the Oba Akran area in Ikeja, Lagos State, Channels Television has learnt.

The Spokesman for the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB), Tunji Oketunbi, confirmed the development to our correspondent on Tuesday afternoon.

Also, an official of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) told our correspondent that the aircraft burst into flames when the incident happened.

Subsidy Removal: Katsina Govt To Roll Out Palliatives

Photo Credit: Channeltv

The Katsina State Government said it’s rolling out plans to reduce the hardship and better the lives of people in the State.

It also announced that it’s coming up with palliatives aimed at mitigating the effect of fuel subsidy removal on the lives of the poor, assuring commitment to deliver on the mandate given to it by the electorates.

The State Governor, Dikko Radda, disclosed this on Tuesday when he swore in twenty (20) Commissioners alongside eighteen (18) Special Advisers to head various ministries and key agencies.

“It’s a great day for us and the state which also marks 61 days after our inception. I have trusted these people as you have also trusted me,” he said.

“We selected them in line with our campaign promise and based on their capacity, qualification, and love by their people.

Labour Strike: Police Warn Against Violent Protests

Photo Credit: Independent Nigeria

The Acting Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, has called on all parties involved in the planned nationwide protests by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC), to ensure that the demonstrations are conducted in a peaceful manner to prevent being hijacked by miscreants.

He made the call as a preventive measure regarding the previous ugly experiences of such protests in most major cosmopolitan cities in the country.

These were contained in a statement signed by Olumuyiwa Adejobi, Force Public Relations Officer and made available to Daily Independent.

Adejobi, an Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP ), said the IGP, however, acknowledged the grievances raised by the labour unions and the importance of constructive dialogue, which is in sine qua none, in addressing these issues.

Plateau APC Warns Against Court Order Unsealing 17 LGA Secretariats

Photo Credit: Independent Nigeria

All Progressives Congress, (APC) Plateau State Chapter has kicked against the court orders the party alleged to have been procured by the Plateau State government from an Area Court sitting in Bukuru, Jos South LGA on the 31st July 2023.

Spokesman of Plateau APC Sylvanus Namang in a statement on Tuesday alleged that a lower court Presided over by Hon. H. H Dolnan granted three reliefs of the Court to exercise its discretion to give an Interim Order setting aside the subsisting Police Commissioner’s directive that sealed the Secretariats of the 17 Local Government Councils in Plateau State.

Namang condemned the reliefs the court granted to the Plateau state government ordering the unsealing of the 17 LGAS Secretariats which were sealed on 8th June 2023 following the directive by President Bola Amed Tinubu to the former Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba to order the Commissioner of Police, Plateau State Command to seal all the Local Government Secretariats to avoid a breakdown of law order.

Crownprincess (

)