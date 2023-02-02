Today’s Headlines:Obi Not In Talks With Atiku -Campaign Council, Buhari In Total Suppor Tinubu -Lai

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Obi Not In Talks With Atiku -Campaign Council

Ahead of the February 25, 2023 presidential election, the Obi-Datti Presidential Campaign Council has said that the flag bearer of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi is not holding any form of discussion with his counterpart in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar.

The Head of Media of the Campaign Council, Diran Onifade, who made this known in a statement on Wednesday, emphasised that Obi has no intention to step down for Atiku.

Atiku had reportedly said he is in talks with Obi and the torchbearer of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Rabiu Kwankwaso ahead of this month’s presidential poll.

Buhari In Total Support Of Tinubu -Lai

Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, has said that President Muhammadu Buhari is in total support of the All Progressives Congress, APC, presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, in the forthcoming election.

Mohammed made this clarification on Thursday in Abuja at the 22nd edition of the PMB Administration Scorecard Series (2015-2023), organised to project the achievements of the buhari.

Buhari Worried Over Long Queues In Banks – Finance Minister, Ahmed

Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zaniab Ahmed has said President, Muhammadu Buhari and the Federal Government share in the pain Nigerians are going through in accessing the redesigned naira notes but noted that it was a temporary stress which will fizzle out in no time.

Ahmed who was featured at the 65th State House briefings coordinated by the Presidential Media Team on Thursday, likened the current situation being experienced by Nigerians to a patient having a wound or deep sore but must submit to excruciating pain while undergoing treatments.

CBN Directs Banks To Begin Paying New Naira Notes

The Central Bank of Nigeria has directed commercial banks to start paying the new naira notes to customers over the counter in the banking halls.

The CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele, gave the directive in a statement on Thursday adding that it was to allete the challenges that Nigerians are experiencing with getting access to the new notes, as well as reduce queues at the Automated Teller Machines nationwide.

ICPC Arrests Woman For Allegedly Selling New Naira Notes

The Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has arrested one Omoseyin Oluwadarasimi Esther for allegedly offering to sell the new naira notes.

“ICPC has today, 1st of February 2023, arrested a woman, Omoseyin Oluwadarasimi Esther, with the Twitter handle of Lala, offering new naira notes for sale on social media,” a statement from the agency read.

It added that the arrest followed an intelligence received by the agency.

FG Declares 100 percent Readiness To Tackle Workers Salary Challenges

The National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission, NSWIC, has declared 100 per cent readiness to tackle emerging workers’ wage challenges.

The commission’s Chairman, Mr Ekpo Nta, said this while signing a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, between the commission and the National Centre for Technology Management, NACETEM, on Wednesday in Abuja.

