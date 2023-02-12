This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Today’s Headlines:Obi, LP Fume As Thugs Attack Supporters in Lagos, CSOs Protest, Insist On EFCC Boss Sacking

Obi, LP Fume As Thugs Attack Supporters in Lagos

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr. Peter Obi, and his party on Saturday fumed over the high level of political intolerance in Lagos State after suspected thugs attacked the party’s supporters and destroyed several vehicles.

The Labour Party Presidential Campaign Council also called on the international community to hold the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) and Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu responsible for the attack, just as the Lagos State chapter of the APC has described the allegation as reckless and irresponsible.

In what may have been a coordinated attack, the hoodlums were said to have ambushed the LP supporters around Jakande in the Lekki area of Lagos and outside the Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS) venue of the rally on Lagos Island.

CSOs Protest, Insist On EFCC Boss Sacking

Over 100 anti-corruption civil society organisations and their supporters staged a protest in Lagos on Saturday in continuation of their call for the removal of the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Abdulrasheed Bawa, over alleged continued disobedience of court orders.

Leaders of the groups, who began what they described as a “week-long protest against politicisation of the EFCC, disobedience of court orders and infringement on human rights of Nigerians”, on Friday, said many CSOs called in to join the struggle after the maiden press conference held in Lagos.

The CSOs walked through the streets of Ikeja, through Ikeja City Mall, ending at the Oregun Junction, in Ikeja, Lagos, chanting protest songs and asking the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), to sack Bawa.

In Kebbi, Tinubu Promises to Boost Agriculture, Revive Argungu Fishing Festival

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Bola Tinubu, has promised the people of Kebbi State major investments to boost the state’s agricultural profile.

This development is coming as the APC Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) has declared that Tinubu has the most holistic programme to end brain drain and medical tourism.

Speaking on Saturday while addressing the APC presidential campaign rally at the Haliru Abdu Stadium in Birnin Kebbi, the state capital, Tinubu commended farmers for the revolutionary venture, especially in rice farming.

This is even as he commended the local farmers in the state for the revolutionary venture they have brought into the agricultural sector, especially in rice farming.

CBN Insists Currency Redesign Not Targeted At Any Individual

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has said that the redesign of some naira notes

which was approved by President Muhammadu Buhari, was done in the overall interest of the country and the economy.

The bank’s Director, Corporate Communications Department, Osita Nwanusobi, stated this in an address on Saturday at the CBN’s special day at the 44th Kaduna international trade fair.

He said the redesigned notes were not targeted at any individual as being insinuated in the public domain.

Nwanusobi urged Nigerians to embrace alternative payment channels such as eNaira and internet banking in the face of the cashless police.

Represented by Mohammed Abbah, Director, Capacity Development, he said a major challenge emerging countries such as Nigeria continue to face, is “our inability to seamlessly integrate into the global trading system largely due to the quality and technological content of the goods and services we produce for export.”

2023: Senator Sani explains war between Buhari, APC

A former federal lawmaker, Shehu Sani has explained why there is an ongoing war between the All Progressives Congress, APC, and President Muhammadu Buhari.

Some members of the All Progressives Congress have recently publicly rejected some of Buhari’s policies such as the Naira redesign and withdrawal limits.

Sani, who represented Kaduna central district at the 8th National Assembly, explained that while Buhari wants to leave behind a legacy where money does not influence who becomes Nigeria’s next president, the APC leaders think that his record in Office cannot deliver them to victory.

