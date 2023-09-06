Today’s Headlines:Obi failed to identify polling units with irregularities–Tribunal, Renowned Islamic cleric, Argungu is dead

PEPT Judgment: Peter Obi failed to identify polling units with irregularities – Tribunal

The Labour Party, LP, presidential candidate, Peter Obi on Wednesday failed to identify some polling units that recorded irregularities during the February presidential election.

This was one of the submissions at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal judgement in Abuja.

Justice Abba Mohammed, who read the judgement on Wednesday, ruled that Obi made a generic accusation of election malpractice.

Mohammed also stated that the petitioners failed to prove that their votes were suppressed by failing to specify the number of votes suppressed.

The judge ruled that although Obi and LP claimed to have scored the majority of lawful votes cast, they failed to state the number of lawful votes they scored.

“The petitioners failed to state the number of votes affected and the number of people disenfranchised. They also failed to prove that their votes were suppressed by failing to specify the number of votes suppressed.

“The determination of the election is about figures,” the judge said.

Renowned Islamic cleric, Argungu is dead

A renowned Islamic cleric, Sheikh Abubakar Giro Argungu is dead.

The National Secretary, Jama’atu Izalatil Bidi’a wa Iqamatus Sunnah, (JIBWIS), Kabir Muhammad Haruna confirmed this is in a post his verified Facebook page on Wednesday.

He posted that, the cleric died in Birnin Kebbi, Kebbi State, after brief illness.

“We are from God and unto Him we all return.

“Shiekh Abubakar Giro Argungu is dead.

“The deceased will be buried tomorrow, Thursday according to Islamic rites. A time for the burial will be announced in due course,” JIBWIS’ National Secretary posted.

NLC ends two-day warning strike

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has announced an end to its two-day warning strike.

The union has now directed its members all over the country to resume work.

In a statement on Wednesday, NLC President, Joe Ajaero, claimed a significant stride was achieved.

Labour had embarked on a two-day nationwide strike on Tuesday and Wednesday, over unfulfilled agreements by the Federal Government on petrol subsidy removal.

The decision by the labour crippled economic and commercial activities in several states of the federation.

“We are pleased to report that, thanks to your resolute commitment, we have made significant strides in achieving the goals set during our National Executive Council (NEC) meeting, which prompted the initiation of this warning strike,” Ajaero said.

FG hikes price of electricity meters

The Federal Government, on Wednesday, announced an increase in the prices of single-phase and three-phase pre-paid electricity meters, and declared that the price changes will take effect from September 6, 2023.

It announced this in an order released by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission with the number, NERC/2023/020, and jointly signed by the commission’s Chairman, Sanusi Garba, and its Commissioner, Legal, Licencing and Compliance, Dafe Akpeneye.

In the order, the FG stated that a single-phase meter would now cost N81,975.16k from the previous price of N58,661.69k, while the price of a three-phase meter was raised to N143,836.10k from N109,684.36k.

On why it increased the costs of the meters, the NERC said it was to ensure fair and reasonable pricing of meters to both Meter Asset Providers and end-user customers.

