Today’s Headlines:Obi Doesn’t Have 170,000 Polling Agents–Tambuwal, Feb 25: Rousing welcome for Tinubu in Borno.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Obi doesn’t have 170,000 polling agents, he’s pushing ethnic identity – Tambuwal.

Photo Credit: The Nation Nigeria

The Director-General of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Campaign Council and governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal, has said the Labour Party flagbearer, Peter Obi does not have Nigeria’s interest at heart. He spoke at the PDP campaign rally in Yola, Adamawa State and added that Obi’s party does not have 170,000 polling agents to work for the party during the election.

“Nigeria cannot afford to entrust its affairs in the hands of those who have not garnered enough experiences at the federal level. The argument has been made, issues have been joined and it is clear that only Atiku and Okowa are prepared to lead this country in a united manner. Atiku is competent; he has the capacity that we require today. We must not make the mistake of voting for APC again. I will not talk about Labour because their candidate when he was governor was not able to conduct one single local government election,” he added.

Feb 25: Rousing welcome for Tinubu in Borno.

Photo Credit: The Nation Nigeria

A massive crowd descended on the El-Kanemi Stadium, Maiduguri yesterday to solidarise with the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, in what observers described as a pointer to the huge endorsement coming from the state in Saturday’s elections.

Photo Credit: Google

Residents also described the turnout as a measure of the home support for Tinubu’s running mate Senator Kashim Shettima, the immediate past governor of the state.

The Maiduguri event is the last before APC’s final rally in Lagos on Tuesday.

Naira scarcity: Atiku, Obi hypocrites — Remi Omowaye.

Photo Credit: Vanguard

Both presidential candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and of the Labour Party, Peter Obi have been described as hypocrites for supporting the naira redesign policy of the federal government.

The spokesperson of the Tinubu-Shettima presidential campaign committee in Osun state, Engineer Remi Omowaye disclosed this in an interview with Sunday Vanguard in Osogbo.

According to him, to support the policy just because of political gain is pure hypocrisy, especially with the level of hardship the policy implementation has brought on Nigerians.

2023 Presidency: Tinubu, Obi Lack Atiku’s Spread Across Regions To Win – Gwarzo.

Photo Credit: Leadership

National Coordinator of the Atiku/Okowa Campaign Council for People With Disability, Senator Hayatu Bello Gwarzo, has said that the presidential candidates of All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, and his Labour Party (LP) counterpart, Peter Obi, were banking on their regions only to win the forthcoming 2023 presidential election.

He said unlike the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, Obi and Tinubu do not have the national spread to win the February 25 election.

Speaking at the North-Central Town Hall meeting of the People Living With Disability (PLWD) on Saturday in Abuja, Gwarzo said Atiku will win the February 25 election by a landslide margin, declaring that the PDP candidate has 80 per cent chance of winning the election.

Photo Credit: Google

Nasu001 (

)