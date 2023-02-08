Today’s Headlines:Obi Congratulates Joe Ajaero, Peace Will Return To Give If You Vote For Me -Atiku

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Obi Congratulates Joe Ajaero

Photo Credit: Punch papers

The presidential candidate of the Labour party, Peter Obi, has expressed his intention to work with the newly elected National President of Nigeria Labour Congress, Joe Ajaero.

The PUNCH reports Ajaero, who until his emergence as president was the deputy national president of the labour union, made history by emerging unopposed as the union’s president.

Photo Credit: Google

Peace Will Return To Yobe If You Vote For Me -Atiku

Photo Credit: Daily Trust

Atiku Abubakar, Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has assured the people of Yobe that he will restore peace in the state when elected.

Atiku also pledged to reopen the borders between Niger and Yobe to facilitate free flow of human and agricultural resources.

Speaking at the PDP presidential campaign rally in Yobe state, Atiku said when elected, his administration would make funds available for women and youths to go into entrepreneurship.

Dismiss Suit Against FG On Old Naira Deadline, AGF Tells S’Court

Photo Credit: Punch papers

The Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, has asked the Supreme Court to dismiss a suit filed by three northern state governments challenging the February 10 deadline set by the Central Bank of Nigeria to end the legal tender status of the old naira notes.

The Federal Government argued that the Supreme Court lacked jurisdiction to entertain the suit in a preliminary objection filed by the AGF through his lawyers, Mahmud Magaji and Tijanni Gazali.

We’ll Restore Peace In Plateau – PDP Guber Candidate Mutfwang

Photo Credit: Daily Post

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Plateau State, Caleb Mutfwang has reassured citizens of the state that his administration will restore peace and prosperity in the state if he wins the forthcoming election.

He promised competent leadership that will run an all-inclusive government and pave way for justice and equity for all.

Assist Sonia Get Kidney Transplant, Ex-Minister Begs FG

Photo Credit: Punch papers

A former Minister of Ation, Osita Chidoka, has urged the Federal Government to intervene in the alleged organ harvesting case of former lawmaker Ike Ekweremadu in the United Kingdom.

Chidoka, who decried the refusal of the UK government to allow Ekweremadu’s daughter, Sonia, to get a kidney transplant and save her life while the suit continued, begged the federal government to intervene, adding that Sonia had a right to life.

Dismiss Osun Election Tribunal Judgement, INEC Tells Appeal Court

Photo Credit: Vanguard papers

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has appealed against the judgement of the Osun state governorship election petition tribunal sacking Governor Ademola Adeleke as duly elected governor of the state.

It would be recalled that the Justice Tertse Kume-led tribunal in split judgement of 2:1, said the July 16 election conduct was substantially in non compliance with the electoral act 2022(amended).

The tribunal ruled that INEC should revoke the certificate of return issued to Governor Adeleke and issued same to Adegboyega Oyetola after declaring him as winner after deducting illegal votes from 774 polling units where the petitioners alleged over voting.

