Today’s Headlines:Obi Can’t Handle Nigeria Challenges– Ossai Ovie Success, OBJ Faults Appointment Of Ex-IGs As PSC

2023: Peter Obi, Tinubu can’t handle Nigeria challenges – Ossai

Photo Credit: Vanguard

The Special Assistant on Media to the Vice Presidential Candidate of the PDP and Governor of Delta State Mr Ossai Ovie Success has said Nigeria Challenges can’t be handle the Presidential Candidates of Labour Party and All Progressive Congress Peter Obi and Bola Tinubu.

The governor’s aide Ossai who disclosed this on his social media handles said No man will see his company collapsing and then hand it over to an inexperienced man or woman to head it.

He noted that Nigeria challenges are capable of collapsing Peter Obi and Tinubu.

“As at today , Nigerians is at the point of breaking and we can’t afford to allow neophytes to take over the affairs of the nation considering the enormous challenges being faced by Nigerians.

Obasanjo faults appointment of ex-IGs as PSC chairmen

Photo Credit: The Nation

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has frowned at the appointment of former Inspectors General of Police (IGPs) as chairmen of the Police Service Commission (PSC).

Photo Credit: Google﻿

President Muhammadu Buhari appointed former IGP Musiliu Smith as Chairman of the PSC in 2018, but Smith resigned in 2022 and retired Justice Clara Ogunbiyi took over as Acting Chairman.

In January 2023, President Buhari appointed another retired IG, Mr. Solomon Arase, as substantive chairman of the PSC.

CBN policy may frustrate military operations – NSA

Photo Credit: paunch

The Office of the National Security Adviser has expressed fears that recent policies introduced by the Central Bank of Nigeria may frustrate military operations, if not properly executed, as it will become difficult to pay officers on the battlefields.

The National Security Adviser, Major General Babagana Monguno (retd.), made this known while appearing before the House Ad Hoc Committee on the CBN’s Cashless Policy and to Extend the Timeframe of the Currency Swap in Abuja on Thursday.

Over 1,241 pre-election cases weighing us down, INEC Chairman tells NBA

Photo Credit: The Nation

Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, has said pre-election cases pending in various courts are inserting pressure on the commission, even though they did not conduct any of the elections.

Addressing a delegation of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), led by its President, Yakubu Maikyau (SAN), at the commission’s headquarters in Abuja, Yakubu said as at February 6, the commission had been joined in about 1,241 pre-election cases.

The INEC chairman said over 300 pre-election cases arising from party primaries for the 2023 general election are currently pending at the Court of Appeal, while about 145 others are pending at the Supreme Court.

