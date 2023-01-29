Today’s Headlines:Obi Campaigns In Borno, Pledges New Nigeria;I’ll Continue To Support Buhari-Tinubu

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Obi Campaigns In Borno, Pledges New Nigeria

Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), has urged the electorate to give him a chance to create a new Nigeria where people will have equal opportunities.

LP presidential candidate, according to the Agency of Nigeria (NAN), during a rally in Maiduguri on Saturday, said that other parties had failed, making it necessary for Nigerians to try the Labour Party for the needed change

We want you to hold us responsible for a new Nigeria. For a long time, people have wasted the future of Nigerians and we cannot continue like that.

We will secure and restore Nigeria to what it should be,” he said.

Obi who lamented on the security challenges in Borno and other parts of Nigeria said his administration would restore the people’s hope and ensure that no Nigerian stayed in displaced persons’ camp.

I’ll Continue To Support Buhari_Tinubu

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, has dismissed insinuations of disagreement between him and the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), describing the latter’s support as unalloyed and enduring.

Speaking at the APC rally in Gusau, the Zamfara State capital on Saturday, Tinubu pledged to leverage on the state’s agrarian potential to tackle its developmental challenges.

Reading from a prepared speech, the former Lagos State governor said, “I have supported Buhari even before his first day in office. I will continue to be his supporter and friend after his last day in office.

“He tackled the problems other leaders ran from. He has earned a place in history that cannot be denied.

Naira Redesign Will Curb Kidnapping —CBN

The Central Bank of Nigeria has said the redesigned notes will solve the challenge of insecurity, especially kidnapping in North-West, Nigeria.

Speaking during an interview with journalists, CBN’s Director, Development Finance, Philip Yila, who was represented by Aliyu Ashiru, explained that the policy would ensure sanity in the system.

The team before swapping old notes for residents visited traditional rulers namely; Lamido Akko in Akko Local Government Area, Mai Banganje and the District Head of Tanglan in Billiri LGA.

“One of the benefits of redesigned notes by the Central Bank of Nigeria is to ensure integrity. We realised that over time there have been challenges in our cash management a lot of challenges of insecurity border on people who hold money, people who kidnap and seek ransom from the people enforcing the cashless policy will make it difficult for kidnappers to seek ransom,” Yila said.

Abiodun Shuns Parley, Muslim Leaders Kick

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, may have attracted the wrath of the Muslim community following his absence at a recently concluded three-day interactive session organised by Muslim Ummah.

The event was organised for governorship candidates ahead of the general elections.

Abiodun, who is the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress in the state, and three others, out of the 11 candidates invited were absent.

The programme was held between Tuesday and Thursday in Abeokuta and was organised by the Directorate of Leadership and Good Governance of the League of Imams and Alfas in the state.

While expressing disappointment, the chairman planning committee, Quassim Sanusi, said the Ummah was not happy with Abiodun over his absence, as the governor, through his aides, got the invitation to participate in the interactive session.

