Today’s Headlines:Obi attend LP rallies, Military intervention in Niger is war between brother–Nasir

Obi, ex-NBA president attend LP rally in Edo.

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 General Elections, Peter Obi, and former Nigerian Bar Association president, Olumide Akpata, have joined hundreds of members of the party for a mega rally ahead of the local government elections in Edo State.

Obi arrived at the Edo Baptist Convention Ground in Benin City where the event is being held around 1:30 pm.

He was also accompanied by Akpata, who recently joined the party after the completion of his tenure as NBA president.

El-Rufai to ECOWAS: Military intervention in Niger Republic is war between brothers.

Nasir el-Rufai, former governor of Kaduna, has cautioned the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) against military intervention in Niger Republic.

In a tweet on Tuesday, el-Rufai said a war within the sub-region would be a war between brothers.

Terrorism war: We assist Police, Army, others – Hunters, Forest Security Service boss.

The Nigerian Hunters and Forest Security Service (NHFSS), has said that its complimentary role is helping the Police, Army and other security agencies in the victories being recorded in the fight against bandits, terrorists, kidnappers and other crimes and criminalities in the country.

Commandant General of the NHFSS Ambassador Joshua Wale Osatimehi, who stated this in Onitsha during a working visit to the zonal office of the organisation in Anambra state comprising all the five states in the Southeast, said NHFSS is doing a lot to stamp out criminalities in the country by obtaining and sharing intelligence with the various security agencies in the country.

AU Suspends Niger Over Military Coup.

The African Union has suspended the Republic of Niger over the military coup staged on July 26 that toppled the democratic government of President Mohamed Bazoum.﻿

AU said the suspension will last until civilian rule in the country is reinstated and would assess the implications of any armed intervention in the troubled West African country.﻿

